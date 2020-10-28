These Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Cookie Decorating Kits Are So Much Easier Than Gingerbread Houses

Is there anything better than crafts that are fun for your kids, edible and don’t require assembly (we’re looking at you, gingerbread houses)? We think not. Which is why we are so excited about this new item being sold at Trader Joe’s: Gingerbread Turkey Trot Cookie Decorating Kit. Technically, yes, we are getting slightly ahead of ourselves with Halloween just a couple of days away. But let’s face it, if you haven’t celebrated All Hallow’s Eve with any spooky snacks by now, it’s time to let go and participate in Thanksgiving activities. And for these adorable turkey-trot cookies, we will happily move on and never look back. Take a peek below!

Trader Joe’s Instagram fan account @traderjoesobsessed spotted the Cookie Decorating Kit in a store in California. And look at how amazing and colorful these tiny turkeys are! “The GINGERBREAD TURKEY TROT COOKIE DECORATING KIT has arrived 🧡🍁 🦃 They are so cute and only $5.99! It’s not even Halloween yet but grab a few before they sell out Bc they will! 😀 Have a great week,” wrote @traderjoesobsessed. And at $5.99, this is such a steal.

The kit comes with turkey-shaped gingerbread cookies, mini confetti sprinkles, mini colorful bead candies, and black and orange icing. With all of these fun ingredients included, you’re free to decorate your turkey cookie in so many delightful ways. Whether you hold a decorating contest or mimic the ones displayed on the box is up to you! Think of it as your own coloring book, but in cookie form.

Let’s be honest, no one enjoys assembling gingerbread houses. Decorating is the only fun part so these little cookie kits are just like festive gingerbread houses but minus all of the frustration.

Make sure you check out your local Trader Joe’s ASAP before these sell out.

Before you go, check out all of the Trader Joe’s products you can shop right at Walmart: