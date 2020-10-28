Giada De Laurentiis’ Slow-Cooker Turkey Meatballs Are the Easy Dinner Busy Parents Need

There’s nothing we love more than easy recipes. No seriously, recipes that have easy to follow steps and are equally as delicious are our holy grail. And if there is anyone we can count on to feed us simple and creative new recipes, it is Giada De Laurentiis. Which is why we’re so eager to get our hand on her upcoming cookbook, Eat Better, Feel Better. Recently, she shared a Slow-Cooker Turkey Meatballs recipe, and naturally — we’re already obsessed. But lest you confuse Giada’s turkey meatballs with just any meatballs, for hers can be served sans pasta and instead, can be accompanied by a fun new item: bread!

We don’t know about you, but meatballs and bread are an automatic OK in our book (really any excuse to eat more bread is OK). In De Laurentiis’ recipe, she includes directions for the meatball sauce and the meatballs themselves.

On her website she writes,” What makes this recipe extra easy (and mess-free) is that there’s no browning the meatballs required. Once you have your meatball mixture ready, simply drop the formed balls into the sauce and let the slow cooker do its thing.” And yes, we will happily let the slow cooker do its thing if that means one less step for us!

To make these mouth-watering meatball sauce you’ll need dried oregano, crush tomatoes, fresh garlic, and the essential Parm rind. You’ll then toss and stir the ingredients in a 4-quart slow cooker.

As for the meatballs, you’ll add breadcrumbs, parmesan, salt, pepper, egg, and garlic. Stir to blend, and add the ground turkey and sausage meat.

Get the full recipe from The Giadzy.

If you’re not in the mood for pasta, no worries, DeLaurentiis’ recipe is completely adaptable to your preferences. Whether you choose to serve them with crusty bread or veggies — it’s up to you! You can even eat the meatballs multiple times throughout the week and simply change your side to mix it up.

The best part of this recipe is that it’s meal prep safe. Simply, prepare the sauce and meatballs the night before and store it in the fridge. The following morning you can toss them in the slow cooker and, voilà dinner is served!

