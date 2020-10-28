Trader Joe’s Has Recalled Over 4,400 Pounds Of This Popular Frozen Food

We’re always looking for quick and easy ways to get tasty food onto the dinner table. Of course, one of the most popular ways to do so is by buying packaged items, which is why we love chains like Trader Joe’s so much. Unfortunately, we just learned that Trader Joe’s has issued a recall for one of their popular frozen items due to undeclared ingredients. Food recalls are nothing new and happen more frequently than you may think. Although your instinct may be to panic, it’s important to remain calm. Here’s what you need to know.

Orca Bay Food is recalling more than 350 cases of Trader Joe’s Gluten-Free Battered Halibut due to mislabeled packaging that did not list milk or wheat as allergens. Anyone who has these particular allergens runs the risk of a serious life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product, according to the FDA.

Thankfully, so far there has been no illness reported as per Trader Joe’s official statement. And all of the products have been removed from their stores since.

RECALL|ALERT

The product was sold in Trader Joe’s 19 stores across the country: Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

In case you have purchased this product, Trader Joe’s is urging customers to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

