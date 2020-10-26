This Ina Garten-Approved Knife Brand Is on Sale at Costco for a Total Steal

When Ina Garten approves of a product, you can count on it being high-quality because much like her favorite realllyyy good vanilla, Ina likes realllyyy good kitchen tools too. We all know Ina Garten loves brands like Le Creuset, Kitchenaid and Lodge (those cast iron skillets are still on sale by the way), but when it comes to knives, there’s only one brand Ina Garten approves of and that’s Wüsthof. Ina loves Wüsthof so much that she even features them on her website, The Barefoot Contessa but like many Ina-approved products, Wüsthof products aren’t exactly cheap — unless of course, you happen to find them seriously discounted at Costco.

Costco Instagram fan account @costcohotfinds recently posted a picture on Instagram that has the Ina lover in us totally swooning.

While it’s not the knives that are on sale, a knife sharpener is equally as important and Wüsthof makes the best. This knife sharpener is universal so it can sharpen all of your knives and it’s about 50& cheaper than if you were to buy it from Williams Sonoma.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, you can still score a pretty good deal on the same knife sharpener on Amazon where it’s only $29.98.

Image: Courtesy of Wüsthof.

Knife Sharpener $29.98 Buy now

Amazon is also running some great deals on the Wüsthof knives Ina Garten loves. Take a look.

Classic Chef’s Knife

Image: Courtesy of Wüsthof.

This classic chef’s knife is $70 off its original price right now!

Chef's Knife $69.95 Buy now

Nakiri Knife

Image: Courtesy of Wüsthof.

This Nakiri knife is great for chopping vegetables and it’s $15 off the original price right now.

Nakiri Knife $69.90 Buy now

Steak Knife Set

Image: Courtesy of Wüsthof.

We saved the best deal for last because this steak knife set is marked down by $140 right now!

Steak Knives $199.95 Buy now

