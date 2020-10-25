Has Martha Stewart ever failed us? No — and we don’t expect her to start now. The queen of food has shared another delicious recipe from the November issue of Martha Stewart Living, and we’re already declaring it a winner: Rich Deviled Eggs! With the holidays around the corner, deviled eggs are an appetizer that’s guaranteed to be a favorite. But lest you think these are just any old deviled eggs (which, hey, no complaints from us!), Stewart and her team of food editors have surprised us by incorporating one secret ingredient that’s a total game-changer: butter!

“We cook the eggs for exactly eight minutes, then whir butter into the yolks for pillowy creaminess,” began the post on Instagram. Why haven’t we thought of this? We’re not sure. But this is the only way we’ll be making deviled eggs from here on out.

In case you’re not convinced at the power butter holds in this recipe, take it from Martha Stewart Living editor at large, Shira Bocar: “I used to swear by mayo and mustard only,” she was quoted as saying in the post, “but once you add butter to the filling, you’ll never go back.”

This rich recipe is a classic. And if you’re not sold yet, (honestly, we’re not entirely sure why you wouldn’t be) you’re in luck. Stewart included three additional unique variations that are definitely worth trying: Smoked Trout, Pesto, and Spiced Hummus.

Get the full recipes for all of the Deviled Eggs variations here, and check out the November issue of Martha Stewart Living.

