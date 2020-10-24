Getting dinner on the table on busy weeknights is always a challenge. Sometimes after work, all you really wanna do is call it a day and avoid spending any time in the kitchen. We get it, honestly. Which is why when we found this dinner recipe that’s quick and delicious from one of our all-time favorite chefs, there’s no way we couldn’t share. Martha Stewart’s 20-minute shrimp stir-fry will save your weeknight dinner, thanks to “store-bought helpers” that make it all come together in less than half an hour.

We can always count on Martha Stewart to deliver phenomenal recipes that won’t let us down. and we’re definitely thinking this one could make it into our regular week-night rotation. “Thanks to storebought helpers like pre-peeled shrimp, prepped pineapple, and apricot jam, this tangy stir-fried sweet-and-sour shrimp takes just twenty minutes to make,” wrote Stewart on Instagram.

I mean, LOOK at that photo!! A recipe that looks that delicious and only takes 20-minutes to make? We’re sold. Understandably, Stewart’s fans were crazy over this, too. The comments were flooded with heart eye emoji’s and mixes of “This looks so delicious!” If heart eyes were a real thing we would definitely be having some right now.

Even better, the directions for the recipe only have two-steps. And no, this isn’t a dream!! Get the full recipe for the Stir-Fried Sweet-and Sour-Shrimp here, or check out the November issue of Martha Stewart Living. Enjoy!

