Fall cooking always seems to be centered around one special ingredient — pumpkin! — and we’re here for it. This is the time of year when we’re finally in the mood for some of our favorite fall treats: pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, pumpkin muffins, Martha Stewart’s pumpkin bars… and now we have a new favorite to add to our list: Giada De Laurentiis’ spiced pumpkin-raisin cookies. They’re crispy and crunchy and full of fall flavor and, basically, everything we could ever want in a cookie.

De Laurentiis’ Giadzy Instagram account shared the scrumptious recipe, writing, “@giadadelaurentiis‘ spiced pumpkin raisin oat cookies are a sweet crispy-crunchy fall treat — and they feel pretty acceptable for breakfast, too.” Cookies for breakfast? We’re listening.

There’s a lot more to love about these cookies, too: They’re vegan and nut free, for starters. And they’re quick and easy to make. The recipe is great for all levels of baking; whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you’ll be able to make this delicious treat in under an hour. Don’t worry, you won’t be dealing an actual pumpkin for these cookies — the recipe calls for canned pumpkin puree to keep it easy, as well maple syrup, cinnamon and allspice for that warm fall flavor we love.

So get to baking, because you definitely don’t want to miss out on this yummy fall recipe.

Get the full recipe for Giada De Laurentiis’ Pumpkin Raisin Oat cookie recipe.

Hungry for more? Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ best pasta recipes below:

