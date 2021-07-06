These Mouthwatering Food Gift Baskets Make Perfect Last-Minute Gifts & They’re on Amazon

Whether you need a last-minute gift that can be delivered in just a couple days or you have no idea what to get someone, a food gift basket is the way to go. After all, who doesn’t love food? It’s just a matter of finding the right one you know they’ll love. From meats and cheeses to dried fruit and baked goods, the limit really doesn’t exist when it comes to the options you can find.

And honestly, we love food gift baskets to treat ourselves! Whether you’ve had a rough week or want to treat the family to a box of yummy treats, you can’t go wrong with a mouthwatering gift basket that’s sure to bring smiles to everyone’s faces. Plus, many are non-perishable so you don’t have to worry about them melting or going bad in transit — or having to eat them right away.

Savor these delicious food gift baskets below for yourself or show someone you care by sending some love their way with some goodies they’ll love.

1. Hickory Farms Meat & Cheese Large Gift Box We thought you had to get this cult-favorite gift directly from the source, but turns out, you can get it elsewhere. This large food gift basket includes a combination of gourmet meats and cheeses that'll please just about anyone. From gouda and farmhouse cheddar to summer sausages, this shelf-stable mix is sure to delight — and satisfy charcuterie cravings.

2. Stonewall Kitchen New England Breakfast Gift For those that prefer breakfast foods for dinner, this baked goods food gift basket will be the best thing they receive all year. These goodies are always a crowd favorite. Filled cinnamon bun mix, pancake and waffle mix, jams, maple syrup, and of course, coffee — this complete set has everything they need for a breakfast in bed setup.

3. Holiday Nut and Dried Fruit Gift Basket If you're looking for a gourmet snack that isn't filled with bad treats, opt for a fruit-filled food gift basket instead. You can choose from a twelve piece or eighteen piece set, depending on how much you need to gift or how many people you need to feed. The box includes a plethora of delicious fruits, including kiwi tidbits, papaya bites, pineapples, and nuts.

4. Barnett's Gourmet Biscotti Cookies Gift Basket The chocolate lover in your life is guaranteed to love this mouthwatering tin of delicious chocolate biscotti cookies. You can order a large or medium size, and there's even a birthday option. The large comes with 12 cookies that are topped with everything from candied almonds and coconut crunch to craisins, so there's something for everyone.