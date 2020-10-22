Having the right equipment makes a world of difference in your cooking results — and a cast iron pan definitely counts as “the right equipment.” Food Network star and Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten, who makes our lives in the kitchen a billion times easier with her amazing cookbooks, easy dinner recipes, and pantry recommendations, knows this. So naturally, when we saw that one of her favorite cooking essentials was on sale, we had to share. The iconic cast-iron brand, Lodge, is currently having a sale on their classic reversible grill/griddle on Amazon. And at a glorious 49% off, we recommend you get one ASAP.

Courtesy of Lodge.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle With Handles $44.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Lodge’s Pro-Grid Iron Reversible Grill and Griddle is a super-versatile tool that you can use for just about anything. It doubles down to provide you with essentially two different skillets — all for the price of one. Featuring a dual ribbed-and-smooth surface, it will be your new holy grail (or holy grill?!) and will take you from breakfast to dinner, pancakes to burgers. Basically, this skillet can do it all and is sure to be a workhorse in your kitchen. Psst: Ina Garten’s favorite Lodge skillet is also on sale on Amazon.

And really, cast iron cookware, when it’s properly cared for, only gets better with age. So a good cast iron grill and griddle pan like this is especially worth the investment, because it can last you basically your entire life, and even be passed down to future generations.

So get yours now before the sale is over. And once you do, we recommend breaking it in with one of Garten’s many delicious recipes!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: