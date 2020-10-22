Costco Sells a Pre-Assembled Gingerbread House, Leaving You With the Fun Part: Decorating

With a peppermint mocha warming our bellies and Christmas songs softly filling the decked-out house, there’s just one thing left to do leading up to Christmas Day: build a gingerbread house. And, without fail, as the sugar high — and unfounded optimism that this year will be different — wears off, we’re met with sticky fingers and countertops, a sour attitude, and a gingerbread house that looks like it was totally annihilated by a tornado. That’s why this year, we’re skipping that step entirely, buying a pre-built gingerbread house at Costco, and getting right to the fun part: decorating.

As one of the greatest holiday hacks probably ever, Costco sells a pre-built and ready-to-decorate Gingerbread Mansion at its stores. (Yes, you read that right: It’s a “mansion,” not a “home.”) And we’ve never seen anything so beautiful. You mean to tell us we could’ve avoided the headache and frustration of gluing slabs of gingerbread cookies together? You mean we could’ve avoided the disappointed looks and tears and sticky mess? Please excuse us as we sprint to Costco to pick up a couple boxes — because these genius products are bound to sell out quick.

According to Costco Buys on Instagram, these glorious gingerbread homes sell for $11.89 each. They come equipped with more than 1 pound of icing and candy, including premade frosting, red and green icing tubes, Christmas light candies, holiday sprinkles, Christmas tree gummies, and more. The product — which requires zero baking, hallelujah — seems to be available in-store only, so be sure to check your local store the next time you’re on a Costco run.

This isn’t the first time Costco’s carried these pre-built gingerbread homes, either.

Over the past two years, at least, the wholesale retailer has sold smaller versions of the Gingerbread Mansion and for a couple bucks less ($9.99).

Of course, if you’re ambitious and your soul hasn’t already been crushed by this hellfire of a year, you can pick up Costco’s gingerbread house and mini village kit for $24.99. You’ll have to build it yourself with the pre-baked cookie pieces, but it does come with ready-to-use icing and easy-to-use fondant. Good luck; you might also want to pick up these mini tequila bottles for when you’re finished.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.