For Thanksgiving Inspo, Bobby Flay Recommends These 3 Cookbooks

Preparing a Thanksgiving meal is no easy task. Not only are you juggling making umpteen side dishes, but you’re also tasked with keeping your guests’ flutes perpetually filled with champagne (at least, that’s our drink of choice), as well as — oh, right — cooking a whole turkey. The whole process will make you break a sweat — and possibly even have a slight nervous breakdown? But with Bobby Flay on your side, making your Thanksgiving meal this year might actually be… easy. No, really! Especially if you’re equipped with the cookbooks Flay recently recommended, all of which boast excellent Thanksgiving side dish inspo.

Flay took to Instagram on Wednesday to give fans the recco of the year: His go-to cookbooks for Thanksgiving meal inspiration. “I want to make sure we’re thinking about Thanksgiving. It’s just a month out, and we want to start getting some cool side dishes — maybe some desserts. And we’re going to utilize some of my favorite new cookbooks. Hashtag, these people are my friends,” he says with a laugh.

First up is the brand-spankin’-new cookbook Eating Out Loud by Eden Grinshpan, released last month.

It’s a beautiful cookbook,” Flay says as he opens up to Grinshpan’s recipe, roasted romanesco with pistachios and fried caper vinaigrette.

Next is Chasing Flavor by James Beard Award–winning chef Dan Kluger, and Flay recommends making Kluger’s roasted acorn squash with spicy granola and apple gastrique.

“And then this is the most adorable book of the season,” Flay says of The Family That Cooks Together by Geoffrey Zakarian. “Madeline, Anna: Those are the most beautiful daughters of good friends of mine, Geoffrey and Margaret. I was there when Geoffrey and Margaret met. That’s a long time ago.”

Flay highlights Geoffrey’s apple crumble.

“So, get your books, make your lists, and you have three dishes for Thanksgiving already — and we’re still in October,” Flay says.

