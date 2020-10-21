Costco Is Selling the Perfect Gift for the Margarita Lover in Your Life

If you’re feeling clueless on potential gift ideas this holiday season, we’ve got the perfect present — at least, perfect for any margarita lover. Costco is once again making our holiday dreams come true with their mini Patrón variety bottles. There’s just something about mini bottles of booze that we love, and these little tequila bottles are guaranteed to bring the party wherever you go — no flight necessary!

Costco fan account @costcosisters posted on Instagram about these fabulous mini Patrón bottles writing, “Life is better with tequila!🍋We love these little itty bitty @patron bottles! 🤪 It comes with four different flavors and 8 bottles!”

Understandably, the comments were full of excited responses. “I’m definitely waking up early for this!”one user commented, while another wrote, “This has Merry Christmas written all over it! 👍”

This set was found in a Costco store in Northridge California, and can be had for $30, although it’s always a good idea to call to see if your Costco location carries it. Included in the pack are two bottles each of Silver, Reposado, Añejo, and XO Cafe tequilas. Pick your merry poison!!

