The Best Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Foods This Year

Trader Joe’s is our ride-or-die grocery store. They might not have the largest selection, but what they do have is, not to be too dramatic, freaking perfect. We’ve already had more than our fill of both sweet and savory pumpkin fall foods, but the chain has more in store as we get closer to the holidays. The newest products on our radar have to do with every foodie’s favorite holiday of all: Thanksgiving! From frozen side dishes and entrees that make smaller Thanksgiving meals easy as can be (and tasty too) to seasonings and desserts, these are some of the best Thanksgiving products at Trader Joe’s this year.
1. Turkey Pot Pie
Whether you’re having a small Thanksgiving and just don’t need to roast a big turkey or you’re craving Thanksgiving flavors at lunch time, you can’t go wrong with this Trader Joe’s turkey pot pie.
2. Creamed Greens
As far as green veggie side dishes go, you can’t go wrong with this blend of brussels sprouts, kale, and Parmesan cheese.
3. Brussels Sprouts Sauté Kit
If you’re craving a lighter, brighter veggie side, this Brussels sprouts sauté with hazelnuts, cheese, and a lemon garlic vinaigrette will hit the spot.
4. Sweet Potato Gratin and Broccoli & Cauliflower Gratin
The best thing about these cheesy gratins, one with sweet and regular potatoes with mushrooms, the other with broccoli and cauliflower, is that they freeze really well. Heat up in the oven, and no one will guess you didn’t make these from scratch.
5. Everything But The Leftovers
This is the ultimate Trader Joe’s seasoning blend for the holidays. It’s made with onion powder, thyme, turmeric, rosemary, and sage, making it perfect for rubbing onto your turkey before roasting or adding to your famous stuffing recipe.
6. Nantucket Style Cranberry Pie
Sick of pumpkin? Try this sweet, tart, sticky and satisfying cranberry pie for a change.
7. Turkey & Stuffing En Croute
Small Thanksgiving celebrations can be a blessing in disguise. Make yours stress-free by picking up a delicious turkey and stuffing en croute from Trader Joe’s, which features moist turkey breast surrounded by savory stuffing, all wrapped up in a golden-brown puff pastry wrapper. It even comes with gravy and cranberry sauce.
8. Breaded Turkey-Less Stuffed Roast with Gravy
Vegans and vegetarians will rejoice at this savory, mouthwateringly delicious meatless Thanksgiving roast, which really does taste like turkey (and it comes with vegan gravy!).
9. Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Pecans
Sweet mashed potatoes are a staple at Thanksgiving, and we love the crunch from the candied pecans. We won’t even tell if you add some marshmallows on top.
10. Scallopini Potatoes
Another cheesy potato dish, and we’re not mad about it! Actually our perfect Thanksgiving pretty much looks like picking up this creamy four cheese potato gratin with all of the other cheesy side dishes from TJ’s and making that our entire meal.
