Growing up, we were always told never to judge a book by its cover — but we’d be lying if we said it wasn’t pretty important! Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis recently revealed the cover of her upcoming cookbook, Eat Better, Feel Better, on Instagram, and it’s as sunny and welcoming as the celebrity chef herself. De Laurentiis allowed her fans to vote on the cover before announcing the final pick, and we’re not surprised at all that this lovely image was the winner.

“We have a cover!!,” De Laurentiis’ Instagram post began. “Excited this cookbook is one step closer to sharing!”

She explained that Eat Better, Feel Better is all about healthy, balanced living, and is a culmination of her 10-year health journey, noting, “I’ve made big changes to the way I eat & take care of my body & can honestly say I feel better today at 50 than I did when I was 35.”

De Laurentiis promises more than 100 new recipes in her upcoming book, but beyond that she also strived to create a “personalized wellness routine to support a healthy mind and body.” As she encourages discovering a wellness tactic specific to your own needs, her book also include details for healthy intermittent fasting, meditation, and other self-care routines.

Amazing! I myself have been feeling sluggish from all the stay-at-home snacks I’ve conjured up in my kitchen, and am ready to commence my own journey into healthier living. And if her new cookbook promises more recipes like our breakfast favorite, lemon almond muffins, or this juicy, healthier version of chicken parm, we’re already sold.

