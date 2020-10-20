This Seasonal Häagen-Dazs Treat Is Available At Costco For a Limited Time Only

When it comes to our favorite holiday treats, we’re all about peppermint. Homemade peppermint bark is easy to make and tastes and looks so cheerfully celebratory, but we also love baking peppermint cookies for our friends and loved ones. When we’re not busy in the kitchen, we’re just as likely to pick up a seasonal treat, like Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark ice cream, to nosh on. But this year, we don’t have to choose between cookies, peppermint bark, and ice cream, because Häagen-Dazs has found a way to combine all three into an epic frozen seasonal treat that’s available now at Costco.

It’s their limited edition Peppermint Bark cookie squares. They’re basically like a sophisticated, holiday-inspired Klondike Bar, the kind of treat you hide in the back of the freezer behind the leftovers and only break out once the kids are in bed.

Each bar is made up of a decadent chocolate cookie topped with rich Häagen-Dazs peppermint swirl ice cream and pieces of white chocolate peppermint bark with pieces of crunchy peppermint candy. Then, the whole square is coated in dark chocolate, with a milk chocolate drizzle for good measure. We’re literally drooling over here.

The best part is that you can now get Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Cookie Squares at Costco in a massive 10 pack. Well, it sounds massive now, but when you see how quickly they disappear from your freezer, chances are you’re going to need to make another trip to the store.

For those who are wondering why you would want a frozen treat when it’s cold out, consider this: is there anything better than having the air around you feel cold, only to then pile on the sweaters and blankets so you can feel warm and cozy? The same principle applies to dessert. Put on your fuzziest adult onesie so you can stay nice and warm while you nibble on one of these cold treats, and for an even more exciting temperature play, follow your Peppermint Bark Cookie Square with a steaming mug of hot cocoa. Sounds like the perfect fall or winter night to us!

