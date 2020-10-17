People Can’t Get Over How Jamie Oliver Cooks His Easy Peri Peri Chicken

We love an easy chicken recipe, so when one of our favorite celebrity chefs shares a new-to-us way to cook a bird, we’re all ears (and mouths!). This summer, Martha Stewart’s 4-ingredient grilled chicken recipe did right by us, but now that the weather is turning cooler, we’re ready to fire up our ovens and cook indoors again. And next on our to-try list: Jamie Oliver’s easy peri peri chicken recipe.

Promoting his new book 7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week, the British chef walked us through how to make the peri peri chicken with potato wedges on the side — and as one fan noted, it’s mesmerizing. Oliver noted that this recipe was, “already a favourite” for many, and begins by cutting up garlic, onions, and chili peppers before mixing them in a roasting tray with different spices. Then, he spatchcocks a whole chicken and lays it flat onto the tray, rubs the spice mix onto it, and lets it marinate for a while. All good.

7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week $31.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

But it’s what Oliver does next — how he actually cooks the chicken — that has his Instagram fans mildly freaking out. Oliver places the chicken directly onto the oven rack, with a roasting pan placed on a rack below to catch the drips and juices. Surprised? We are, too. But we do trust the expert chef with this somewhat surprising choice.

“This would be my last meal because my wife would kill me if I cooked the chicken directly on the racks!” one fan wrote, adding, “Worth it? I bet!!” Another jokingly wrote, “The cleanup on that oven rack will be super fun!”

So, okay, yes, this recipe does create extra dirty dishes. But keep watching — because as Oliver takes that tray of roasted onion and chillies and blends it to perfection for a delicious sauce to accompany the expertly roasted chicken and crisp potato wedges, and the whole meal looks so hearty and delicious that we’re betting it’s worth having to clean an oven rack.

You can find the exact recipe here, and if you get lost — you can always rewatch the Instagram video a thousand times!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below: