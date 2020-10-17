Warning: The holiday season is fast approaching — and we’re not talking about Halloween or Thanksgiving. Yep, according to some of our favorite stores, the winter holidays are almost (already?) here! And while, yes, it feels a little early, the fact that the weather is starting to get colder means we’re not mad about one of the latest winter-favorite finds we’ve discovered at Costco: Hot cocoa bombs! That’s right — the latest viral TikTok food trend that has already won over our hearts (and stomachs) is available at the warehouse giant.

Costco fan account @costcohotfinds posted on Instagram recently about the must-have cocoa bombs, writing, “Hot Chocolate Bombs are at Costco!!! Have you seen these? You pour warm milk over them and they burst open with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows 🥰 So fun and tasty too!!!”

Currently, you can find a 16-pack of the cocoa bombs — including milk chocolate, salted caramel, strawberry, and s’mores flavors — for about $19 at Costco.

Hot cocoa, of course, is a holiday staple and never goes out of style — or season, as far as we’re concerned. We’re constantly amazed by the new hacks and creations posted online that make this childhood favorite next-level, but this one takes the cake. The newest viral videos showcase the chocolate cocoa “bombs” that dissolve in warm milk and release hot cocoa mix, marshmallows, and other yummy flavors.

Honestly, this is everything we never knew we needed. With this fabulous creation, you just pop the cocoa bomb in your favorite mug, pour warm milk on top, and watch the magic happen. Who ever knew making hot chocolate could be so fun?!

If you don’t have a Costco membership, well, what are you waiting for?! But we did also find this fun hot cocoa bomb at RiteAid, too. (Let’s also note that one of our other favorite big-box retailers, Target, had them last year, too, as part of their Wondershop holiday treats — maybe they’ll be back again?!) So there’s no reason to not have these in your shelf this winter. Get ready to deck the halls with balls of holly — and cocoa!

