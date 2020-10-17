Martha Stewart’s ‘Showstopping’ Carrot Cake Has a Surprising Frosting

There are few things we love more than the smell of baked goods on a beautiful fall afternoon, when the leaves are turning color, the temperature is getting colder, and the aroma of a beautiful cake fills your kitchen. If you’re yearning for this, too, you’ll want to check out Martha Stewart’s latest fall recipe: a “showstopping” spin on the classic carrot cake.

Stewart has a brand-new cookbook out called Cake Perfection, so it makes sense that she’s been sharing lots of cake recipes on Instagram for her followers to indulge in. This latest is indeed a showstopper! And if you’re asking why, exactly, it’s a twist on a traditional carrot cake, the answer is all in the surprising choice of frosting. Stewart isn’t opting for the traditional cream cheese frosting here, but instead uses a decadent white chocolate one!

Martha Stewart's Cake Perfection $25.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

If your mouth is already watering just looking art this beauty, we have good news, too: You can learn all the steps by virtually joining Martha for a baking class through Sur La Table on November 12. The $49 price includes a copy of the cookbook, too.

We’re not gonna lie, the recipe is time consuming, with baking and prep time totaling four hours. But the outcome is sure to impress. This cake really is a standout, and we encourage you all to bake it and see just why we’re giving it so much praise!

Get the full recipe for Martha’s Carrot Cake with White Chocolate Frosting.

