Since Gail Becker had the genius idea to make pizza crust out of cauliflower and begin selling her now-famous, healthier pizza crust alternative, Caulipower, to grocers in 2017, the frozen food aisle — and our respective kitchens — have never looked more cauliflower-obsessed. Mashed cauliflower in place of your mashed potatoes? Yes. A creamy alfredo sauce made of cauliflower? Please and thank you. Cauliflower rice in place of our beloved jasmine rice? No, absolutely not; that’s where we draw the line. The point is, for three years, we’ve embraced the power of cauliflower. But amid this pandemic, we might just have other plans for the nutrient- and fiber-rich veggie — including topping our pizzas with it, Jamie Oliver style.

Yesterday, the British chef and restaurateur took to Instagram to share a few of his favorite pizza and topping combos. They included Oliver’s take on a classic Neapolitan pizza and his sausage, sweet onions, and cheese-topped deep-pan pizza. But the one that caught our eye used cauliflower in a now unexpected way: infused in the cheesy topping.

Oliver’s cauliflower cheese pizza pie is described as boasting an “oozy, melty, cheesy white sauce” with a “super-crispy crust.” As part of the recipe, Oliver teaches you how to make what appears to be a pretty traditional crust with dried yeast and bread flour. The sauce, however, will make your mouth water.

Not only do you first fry up sliced onions in a pan with butter, bay leaves, a splash of water, mustard, and milk, but you also add pieces of cauliflower — and any remaining bay leaves — to the pan and let that intoxicating concoction simmer for about half an hour. Then, toss in grated in cheese.

Are you hungry yet? Yeah, us, too.

Of course, for the final steps, you’ll spoon the cauliflower mixture onto the dough and bake for about another half hour. For a more rounded pizza, use a 12-inch non-stick ovenproof frying pan, as Oliver’s instructions state. If you don’t have one, Target sells a 12-inch Lodge skillet that can handle high oven temps.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Lodge 12 $24.99 Buy now

When done, Oliver recommends serving the ‘za with a bowl of “lemony dressed seasonal salad leaves.”

And there you have it, folks: a creamy, “oozy, melty, cheesy,” cauliflower-topped pizza that might just become a new family favorite.

“Jamie Oliver’s irresistible Cauliflower Cheese Pizza is two classic comfort food dishes rolled into one, in this easy and fuss-free recipe that will please a crowd,” raves food blogger, The Happy Foodie. “Make this on the weekend for an easy family feast.”

Get the recipe at JamieOliver.com.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below: