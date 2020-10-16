Le Creuset Just Launched a Holiday Collection With Items as Cheap as $12

Le Creuset is not only Ina Garten’s favorite cookware line, it’s quality cookware that can be passed down from generation to generation because it’s just that good. Le Creuset is probably most famous for its Dutch oven, a versatile product that no kitchen is complete without, and this holiday season Le Creuset is giving their signature Dutch oven a holly jolly makeover. But they’re not stopping at the Dutch oven, in fact, Le Creuset just launched an entirely new holiday collection and it’s as stunning as you’d imagine.

The Noël collection a charming collection of festive pieces delicately scrolled and painted with favorite holiday motifs. The collection includes a signature oval Dutch oven with a Santa embossed lid, cookie jar, Santa oval platter, mugs and a spatula. The best part? The Noël collection is available right now.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite pieces.

Holiday Platter

Image: Courtesy of Le Creuset.

This platter is perfect for setting cookies out for Santa or serving an assortment of sweet treats during your holiday get-togethers.

Platter $75 Buy now

Santa Claus Dutch Oven

Image: Courtesy of Le Creuset.

A Le Creuset Dutch oven is an iconic piece of cookware that should be in everyone’s home. This one is perfect for the holidays with its bright red hue and a Santa Claus on the lid.

Holiday Dutch Oven $400 Buy now

Christmas Tree Mug

Image: Courtesy of Le Creuset.

You’re going to need something festive to sip your hot chocolate in! This mug is also a great gift for co-workers or a nice little stocking stuffer.

Holiday Mug $20 Buy now

Cookie Jar

Image: Courtesy of Le Creuset.

And of course, you’re going to need an adorable cookie jar to store all of those Christmas cookies you’ve been baking.

Cookie Jar $50 Buy now

Santa Claus Spatula

Image: Courtesy of Le Creuset.

With all of the batters and doughs you’ll be whipping up this holiday season, a rubber spatula is a must.

Spatula $12 Buy now

