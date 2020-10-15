How’s your Amazon Prime Day hangover today? Is your wallet feeling exponentially lighter today? For many of us, we haven’t a dime left to spend, but for others (like myself), we’re still in search of can’t-miss deals, especially on essential Thanksgiving cooking and baking cookware as we bookmark recipes on Pinterest and begin curating our Thanksgiving menu. And, wouldn’t you know it, we found ’em — on Le Creuset‘s website, no less.

As part of Prime Day, Le Creuset’s deals included up to 44 percent off the now-TikTok-popular and reputable premium French cookware, including its Skinny Griddle and its must-have cast iron skillet. Head over to Le Creuset’s website today, though, and you’ll find just as impressive deals on Dutch ovens, baking dishes, roasters, rectangular dishes — basically everything you need to make your favorite appetizers, side dishes, and desserts this holiday season.

Le Creuset’s current specials include $130 off the brand’s popular round wide Dutch ovens in six different shades…

Round Wide Dutch Oven $250 Buy now

… $115 off sauteuse pans ideal for simmering and reduction…

Sauteuse $180 Buy now

… nearly 25 percent off their rectangular dishes with a platter lid — perfect for baking your green bean casserole…

Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid $85 Buy now

… nearly $20 off a set of two square baking dishes for your side dishes…

Heritage Square Baking Dishes, Set of 2 $50 Buy now

… and $85 off their popular signature roaster, which can easily hold a whole turkey up to about 16 pounds…

Signature Roaster $200 Buy now

They’re also selling their signature deep round cast iron grills for $70 off.

Signature Deep Round Grill $100 Buy now

The cherry on top? Le Creuset’s not only offering free shipping on orders over $99, but they’re also throwing in a free gift with every purchase.

We’ve never been more excited to make Thanksgiving dinner.

