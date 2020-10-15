Giada De Laurentiis’ Chicken Parm Is the Easy, Kid-Friendly Weeknight Dinner of Your Dreams

Juicy, breaded chicken breast coated in tomato sauce, generously layered with melted mozzarella cheese, and sprinkled with a trio of herbs and even more cheese: If we could eat chicken parmigiana every week, we would. But let’s face it, it’s not the easiest dish to make, and it’s definitely not the healthiest. But then we stumbled upon Giada De Laurentiis‘ chicken parm that’s not only quick and easy, but it’s somehow a much lighter (and still kid-friendly!) version of the traditional Italian dish.

“Jade & @shanefarley request this every single week!” De Laurentiis said of her 12-year-old daughter and boyfriend of five years, Shane Farley. “Tonight… they win!”

De Laurentiis’ Healthier Chicken Parmesan dish has it all: the chicken, the herbs, the cheese. But what makes it healthier is the lack of bread crumbs. In its place? Herb-infused olive oil.

“Brushing the chicken with herb oil instead of bread crumbs gives the chicken richness and a golden brown color,” De Laurentiis writes on her lifestyle blog, Giadzy.

De Laurentiis’ chicken parm also cuts the prep and cook time nearly in half. After brushing the cutlets with the herb oil, simply brown each side (about one minute per side) in an ovenproof skillet over high heat. (Don’t have a skillet? We recommend picking up one from fellow Food Network star Ina Garten’s favorite brand, Lodge. It’s currently on sale on Amazon, too.)

Then toss the rest of the ingredients in the skillet with the chicken and bake for about five minutes (until the chicken’s cooked through). Really, that’s it!

“Much easier and lighter than the traditional version, this dish gets its flavor from fresh herbs, especially the rosemary,” De Laurentiis says. We’re sold!

