Ina Garten’s Favorite Vanilla Is On Sale Right Now so Stock Up While You Can

If there’s one thing everyone knows about Ina Garten it’s that she loves really good ingredients, especially really good vanilla. Sure, every once and a while she’ll tell you that store-bought is fine but she never cuts corners with the quality of her vanilla and there’s only one brand of vanilla she trusts to live up to her high standards: Nielsen-Massey.

Ina Garten has been using Nielsen-Massey vanilla in her recipes for years and while the quality and flavor of the product is unparalleled, it does cost quite a bit more than your standard vanilla extract. That’s why when we noticed it was on sale on Amazon, we kind of freaked out. The sale isn’t part of Amazon’s Prime Day (although lots of Ina Garten’s favorite cookware brands like Lodge and Le Creuset are), but you can save 20% on a 4 oz gift box of pure vanilla extract when you apply the coupon Amazon is now offering. That means the vanilla that usually costs $21.95 will only cost you $17.56!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Courtesy of Nielsen-Massey.

Nielsen-Massey Vanilla $17.56 Buy now

We’re not sure how long this coupon will be available so we suggest stocking up while you can. Make sure to buy some extra bottles for friends and family too because these make great holiday stocking stuffers or small gifts. And if you need some Ina Garten recipe ideas to use up all of this delicious vanilla you’re buying, we’ve got those for you too.

And if you want to try some of Nielsen-Massey’s other products, we always keep these in stock — especially during holiday baking season!

Pure Almond Extract

Image: Courtesy of Nielsen-Massey.

Almond extract is great to keep on hand for holiday cookies, bread, cakes and dessert bars.

Almond Extract $10.95 Buy now

Pure Peppermint Extract

Image: Courtesy of Nielsen-Massey.

This is perfect for peppermint bark, cookies, truffles and so much more!

Peppermint Extract $10.95 Buy now

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: