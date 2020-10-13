Jamie Oliver Just Shared How To Turn a Baked Potato Into An Entire Meal and We’re Drooling

If there’s one thing we love, it’s sitting down at the end of a long day to a tasty dinner, but when we’re stressed, cooking is unfortunately often the last thing we want to do. That leads to us racking up some pretty serious delivery and take out bills, and it also means that we’re constantly on the lookout for easy, affordable weeknight meal ideas. Well it turns out we can stop our hunt, because Jamie Oliver’s stuffed baked potato recipe is exactly what we’ve been looking for.

It’s not the first of the British chef’s recipes that we’ve fallen in love with – his healthy 5 ingredient salmon cakes recently became a staple around these parts.

Once you know how to bake a potato (he provides a simple recipe), Oliver demonstrates that you basically have the perfect canvas for an easy but satisfying meal. The only thing you need to account for is that the actual baking of the potato will take 1-1.5 hours, but you can make a big batch on the weekend and heat up your potatoes one at a time when you’re ready to eat, or you can even make them in the Instant Pot or your slow cooker depending on your needs.

Oliver offers four different stuffed baked potato recipes, and they’re a far cry from the boring glob of sour cream and sprinkle of bacon bits you may be used to.

For protein lovers, Oliver’s Tuna Mayo Twist and Homemade Baked Beans and Cheese potatoes are a sure bet. For the former, you make a simple tuna salad, then add cherry tomatoes, spring onion, and peppery arugula for a burst of freshness. For the latter, Spanish-style cannellini beans are sauteed with tomatoes and smoked paprika (among other things), then added to your split baked potato with cheddar cheese.

If you’re trying to eat more veggies, Oliver’s Rainbow Slaw potatoes or Caramelized Red Onion, Bacon, and Spinach potatoes should be added to your menu. Trust us, the best way to get yourself to eat your spinach is to top it with real bacon crumbles. You’ll never want to pick up a jar of “bacon” bits again.

All four variations are easy, affordable, and totally delicious. And now that we’re feeling inspired, who knows what we’ll add to our next stuffed baked potato!

