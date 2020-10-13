Cold, rainy fall and winter nights call for hearty, warming dinners like soups and stews. When there’s a chill in the air, we love nothing more than to set a big Dutch oven on the stove, fill it with delicious ingredients, and let it simmer away, filling the kitchen with warmth and yummy aromas. Clearly, we’re not alone, because yesterday Martha Stewart shared her easy beef chili recipe on Instagram, and the timing couldn’t be better.

“Our tried-and-true, back-pocket chili recipe,” the post caption reads. “A few ingredients make this chili really spectacular—fresh jalapeños, chili powder, cocoa powder, and fire-roasted diced tomatoes. Enjoy it on its own, over nachos, or stuffed into roasted peppers.”

Cocoa powder? Yep, you read that right! Stewart’s recipe calls for two tablespoons of mellow Dutch-process cocoa powder — that’s unsweetened, mind you — to help give this easy chili recipe a unique, savory depth. (No, it won’t taste like chocolate!) While some fans questioned the choice, the flavor combo of chili powder and chocolate is actually tried-and-true.

And chili purists, take note: One thing you won’t find in this recipe? Beans! Of course, one of the things we love most about chili is how adaptable it is — so go ahead and swap in ground turkey for the beef in this chili recipe if you want, or add a can (or two!) of beans. Just don’t skip the cocoa!

Get the full recipe for Martha’s Easy Beef Chili.

