Ina Garten’s cookbooks are like a bible in my house. Whether you’re looking for something fancy to impress guests or just something easy and comforting to make on a lazy Sunday, Ina has the perfect recipe. Because Ina’s cookbooks are such classics, you don’t usually see them on sale but today is an exception because all 12 of Ina Garten’s cookbooks are on sale on Amazon right now and we’re kind of freaking out.

We first noticed that Ina Garten’s cookbook Cook Like a Pro was on sale as part of Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event but after doing some digging, we discovered that a TON of Ina’s cookbooks are on sale! Only Cook Like a Pro is part of Prime Day, but the rest of her cookbooks (including her brand new one!) are deeply discounted and they’re selling fast.

Let’s start with Ina Garten’s latest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook

Image: Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Garten’s latest cookbook is full of classic recipes with a modern twist. If you’d like to see all of the recipes she’s been dropping from this cookbook, you can check them out here.

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $21 Buy now

Cook Like a Pro

Image: Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

This one is part of Amazon’s Prime Day and is the most discounted. Usually $35, today this cookbook will only cost you $14.70!

'Cook Like a Pro' $14.70 Buy now

Cooking for Jeffrey

Image: Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

This book is full of the recipes Ina and Jeffrey love to eat together. The recipes range from romantic desserts to easy-to-prepare dinner ideas.

'Cooking for Jeffrey' $19.88 Buy now

To view the rest of Ina Garten’s cookbooks on sale, you can head on over to Amazon.

Happy Prime day, everyone!

