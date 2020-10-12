This Best-Selling Disney Parks Cookbook Is Available for Pre-Order on Amazon & It’s Already On Sale

PSA: Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, but deals are already live and we’ve been searching near and far for the very best ones. While we don’t know if this is an actual Prime Day deal or just a perfect coincidence, a magical Disney theme park cookbook that’s available for pre-order (it’s already a best-seller, too) on Amazon is already on sale. Dole whip and Mickey pretzels, coming right up!

The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook by Ashley Craft, a Disney expert through and through, will take your tastebuds on a Mickey-approved journey right at home. Craft grew up in Anaheim, California, where Disneyland is located, and basically lived there (she even interned at Walt Disney World twice). You may have come across her blog, Ashley Crafted, which is widely known for her tasty recipes inspired by Disney parks.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook: From Delicious Dole Whip to Tasty Mickey Pretzels $19.79 on Amazon.com Buy now

With these 100 delicious recipes, your kitchen is about to become the happiest place on earth in no time — you know, since a trip to Disneyland is TBD right now. From Pixar Pier to Main Street, enjoying your favorite park foods will just be a few ingredients away — no map needed! If you breezed through Ina’s Garten’s new cookbook already, here’s your next obsession.

The book is officially available on November 10th, but we recommend pre-ordering yours now so you can take advantage of the 10% discount. And while you’re at it, make sure to check out the adorable Disney advent calendars that are also discounted on Amazon right now.

If you’re like us, we are obsessed with all things Disney, and luckily there is no shortage of other fun Disney things lurking on Amazon. ICYMI, Disney even has a secret store on Amazon that’ll get all your gifting needs taken care of — some for the kids and some for yourself.

