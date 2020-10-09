While promoting her new — and 12th(!) — cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten is out here spouting culinary truths, some that have educated us (did you know the Barefoot Contessa host puts everything in the dishwasher, including her beloved — and expensive — Wüsthof knives in the dishwasher?) and others that have put us home chefs to shame. OK, just one has us feeling only slightly attacked — and honestly shocked — and it has to do with a kitchen tool you’ve likely never replaced since you bought it: your vegetable peeler.

In a recent interview with Food & Wine, Garten revealed that you should replace your vegetable peelers and zesters not just once, but as frequently as once a year.

“Vegetable peelers get rusty, they get dull, and they’re very cheap, so you can just throw them out and buy new ones,” Garten says. “Every once in a while, I do that.”

Basically, once the blade goes, the whole peeler goes with it. So, if you don’t use the peeler often and you keep the peeler clean, dry, and safely stored, you can likely go a little longer than a year before replacing.

Luckily, peelers are inexpensive — and much to our surprise, there are tons of highly reviewed peelers from which to choose.

The most popular on Amazon and ranked Best Overall vegetable peeler on Business Insider this year is the Kuhn Rickon three-pack.

And if you haven’t already, make sure to get your hands on her cookbook:

Modern Comfort Food $21.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Kuhn Rikon Swiss Peeler 3-Pack $12.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

The second most popular peeler on Amazon? Precision Kitchenware’s ultra-sharp stainless steel dual julienne and veggie peeler. It even comes equipped with a cleaning brush and a blade guard.

Precision Kitchenware Julienne & Vegetable Peeler $11.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

For a more ergonomic peeler, go for OXO’s Good Grips Swivel Peeler. It has a near-perfect rating on Bed Bath & Beyond.

OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler $9.99 Buy now

Or, could you take the work out of peeling entirely and pick up this rotating electric peeler at Walmart.

Starfrit Electric Peeler $17.55 Buy now

As far as zesters go, Bed Bath & Beyond’s popular Microplane zester comes in a variety of colors. (We like turquoise.)

Microplane Premium Series Zester $14.99 Buy now

BRB — we, too, have to dig out our old peeler and get to shopping, stat.

