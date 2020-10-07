Costco Is Selling Pumpkin-and-Bat-Shaped Ravioli Again!

As much as we love Halloween around here (and we LOVE IT), one thing is always a challenge: getting our kids to actually eat a healthy dinner (okay, any dinner) before an evening of candy-grabbing. A Halloween grazing board is always a good option, and pasta is another — which is why we’re extra-excited that Nuovo‘s Pumpkins & Bats Ravioli is now back in stock at Costco.

One of our favorite fan accounts, costco_doesitagain, spotted the adorably spooky-shaped pasta in-store and posted about it on Instagram, writing, “They’re back! Pumpkin and Bats ravioli!”

This same pasta made food news last year, and it’s easy to see why: The fun, seasonal shapes and colors will appeal to kids (not to mention the fact that, hi, it’s pasta), while their grown-ups will appreciate the creamy, four-cheese filling. (We’re talking ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago. Yum.)

The pasta comes in two-packs, and since it’s fresh, not dried, you’ll want to look for it in the refrigerated section of your local Costco (although no word on exactly which stores are carrying the product, so you may want to call and check. And if you don’t have one already, get a Costco membership first!). Pick up a jar of pesto or Rao’s marinara sauce while you’re there — maybe toss in a pre-bagged salad, too — and you’ve got a spooktacular supper that will fuel up your entire family.

