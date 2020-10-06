A Sneak Peak At the Recipes Inside Ina Garten’s New Cookbook

We’re stocked up on pumpkin spice goods and Halloween is just around the corner, but arguably the thing we’ve been most excited for this fall is the release of Ina Garten’s latest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food. Well, today is the big day – Modern Comfort Food was officially released and is finally on sale. Why are we so excited about this cookbook, you ask? Well, over the last year Garten has been sharing sneak peek recipes from her new book on Instagram and on her website. Once you get a look at these gorgeous, mouthwatering recipes, you’ll understand why we’re so hyped up over the Modern Comfort Food book release.

So, what tasty meal ideas are waiting inside the pages of Garten’s new book? These are just a few of the recipes you can look forward to.

Emily Blunt’s English Roasted Potatoes

This is one of the first recipes Garten shared from Modern Comfort Food. Actor Emily Blunt’s take on English Roasted Potatoes looks like the ideal fall side dish.

Fig Jam & Cheese Toasts

If you need a swanky snack that pairs perfectly with rich fall reds like Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon, look no further than Garten’s sweet, tangy, and creamy fig jam and goat cheese crostini.

Hot Spiced Apple Cider

Nothing warms you from the inside out like a glass of hot spiced apple cider, and Garten’s recipe (with bourbon!) will certainly keep off the chill of fall.

Waffle Iron Hash Browns

Garten’s secret to perfectly crispy hashbrowns? Make them in the waffle iron, of course!

Roasted Broccolini With Melted Cheddar

You’ll be gobbling up your veggies when you try this recipe. Broccolini is roasted until the florets get crispy, then cheddar cheese is melted over the top for good measure.

We’re convinced that Modern Comfort Food is the cookbook that’s going to make our fall as tasty as can be.

