A Sneak Peak At the Recipes Inside Ina Garten’s New Cookbook

We’re stocked up on pumpkin spice goods and Halloween is just around the corner, but arguably the thing we’ve been most excited for this fall is the release of Ina Garten’s latest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food. Well, today is the big day – Modern Comfort Food was officially released and is finally on sale. Why are we so excited about this cookbook, you ask? Well, over the last year Garten has been sharing sneak peek recipes from her new book on Instagram and on her website. Once you get a look at these gorgeous, mouthwatering recipes, you’ll understand why we’re so hyped up over the Modern Comfort Food book release.
My new book Modern Comfort Food will be available on OCTOBER 6th and I’m going on tour – VIRTUALLY!! The good news is that you can come to the event in your pajamas and you can join me with Jennifer Garner in LA, Michael Ian Black in Miami, Sam Sifton in NYC, and more! without ever going through airport security! Click the link in my bio for event and ticket information! Hope to see you there! #treatyourself #moderncomfortfood
So, what tasty meal ideas are waiting inside the pages of Garten’s new book? These are just a few of the recipes you can look forward to.
Emily Blunt’s English Roasted Potatoes
This is one of the first recipes Garten shared from Modern Comfort Food. Actor Emily Blunt’s take on English Roasted Potatoes looks like the ideal fall side dish.
Fig Jam & Cheese Toasts
If you need a swanky snack that pairs perfectly with rich fall reds like Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon, look no further than Garten’s sweet, tangy, and creamy fig jam and goat cheese crostini.
Hot Spiced Apple Cider
Sneak Peek! Hot Spiced Apple Cider – with good bourbon! – from my new cookbook Modern Comfort Food is the perfect drink to warm everyone up when you’re having socially distant cocktails outside on a chilly night. (Of course, it’s delicious without bourbon, too!) Have fun and stay safe!! Link to recipe in my profile. #moderncomfortfood #treatyourself
Nothing warms you from the inside out like a glass of hot spiced apple cider, and Garten’s recipe (with bourbon!) will certainly keep off the chill of fall.
Waffle Iron Hash Browns
Garten’s secret to perfectly crispy hashbrowns? Make them in the waffle iron, of course!
Roasted Broccolini With Melted Cheddar
You’ll be gobbling up your veggies when you try this recipe. Broccolini is roasted until the florets get crispy, then cheddar cheese is melted over the top for good measure.
We’re convinced that Modern Comfort Food is the cookbook that’s going to make our fall as tasty as can be.
