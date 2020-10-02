Ina Garten’s Go-To Waffle Maker Is More Than $100 Off Right Now

Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten may be known as the Queen of Comfort Food, but after this week, we might have to start calling her the Queen of Breakfast. Not only was Garten recently featured in Costco’s magazine, Costco Connection, in which she professed her love for breakfast soup, but the Food Network star also took to Instagram yesterday to share her delicious recipe for Waffle Iron Hash Browns. While the breakfast dish did look delish, our eye was, admittedly, on the waffle maker she uses; and after a little digging, we discovered is currently on sale on Amazon.

“Waffle Iron Hash Browns are the easiest and most delicious hash browns you’ll ever make,” Garten captioned the image of her mouthwatering hash browns. “They’re really crispy on the outside and creamy inside — and the best part is no splatters on the stove!”

Garten doesn’t exaggerate: Her hash browns are easy to make. All you need are a few ingredients, including russet potatoes, yellow onions, butter, an egg, flour, and salt and pepper. Grate the potatoes and onion, and mix the two together in a bowl with the rest of the ingredients.

But before you tackle the next — and easiest step — though, you’ll need the most important ingredient: Garten’s go-to waffle maker, which she reveals in the comments to be an All-Clad waffle maker.

Originally $300, the All-Clad stainless steel Belgian waffle maker is currently more than $100 off. With seven browning settings, the four-square, silver waffle maker comes equipped with ready-to-eat LED indicator lights that let you know when to pour your batter in and when your waffles are ready to eat. And with such convenient features, we can see why Garten loves this kitchen appliance so much.

Garten’s Waffle Iron Hash Browns recipe, which makes eight hash browns, is ripped straight from her upcoming cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, available Oct. 6.

