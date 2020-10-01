Martha Stewart’s Pumpkin Bars Are the Easy Fall Dessert We’ve Been Waiting For

There’s never a wrong time for pumpkin-spice anything, in my book. Lattes, donuts, granola…bring it all on. But given the fact that it’s officially autumn now (and October, no less) it makes sense that pumpkin-flavored foods are top of mind — and top of Instagram feed. And I’m not mad at this latest offering: Martha Stewart’s pumpkin bars.

“Say hello to your new go-to fall dessert,” her IG post caption reads. “The combination of moist, tender pumpkin-spice cake and tangy cream cheese frosting in these bars is just downright irresistible!”

I haven’t actually tried these yet, but I already agree. These bars (bars? Cake? Who cares?!) look amazing, and honestly, pretty easy to make. Pumpkin purists — maybe even Martha herself — might balk, but the fact that this recipe starts with a can of pumpkin puree rather than, you know, an actual pumpkin makes it a winner for me. #Sorrynotsorry. And that cream cheese frosting? It calls for just four ingredients, including a pinch of salt.

If you follow Martha Stewart on Instagram, you know that she’s been sharing plenty of delicious cake recipes lately, including one that features that other fall favorite flavor, apple cider. (We’re also partial to this fun cupcake take on soft-serve ice cream.) Not surprisingly, her new Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection cookbook comes out on Oct. 13 and is available for pre-order.

Get the full recipe and bake up a batch — because if you’re like me, your pumpkin-spice latte is even better with something sweet on the side.

