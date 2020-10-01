Ina Garten Loves to Eat This Unusual Dish for Breakfast

If you were to ask any of us here at SheKnows for a list of our top 10 favorite things, you’d most definitely find Costco and Ina Garten somewhere near the top of that list. We love finding great deals on everything from UGG boots to Ina Garten’s favorite store-bought marinara sauce at Costco and whenever we’re in need of recipe inspo, Ina is the first person we turn to. Given our deep and undying love for Costco and Ina, try to imagine our excitement when we saw Ina grace the cover of October’s Costco Connection magazine. Costco featured our culinary hero in this month’s magazine to talk about her upcoming cookbook Modern Comfort Food, but during the interview, Garten revealed an interesting insight into one of her favorite breakfast foods.

While most people probably whip up some eggs, toast or pancakes for breakfast, Ina Garten prefers something a bit more…unusual. In the interview with Costco Connection, Garten revealed she loves to eat soup for breakfast because it’s comforting during these stressful times but still an easy and simple dish to make. “It just makes you feel good, no matter when you’re having it,” Garten told the Costco Connection.

While this might seem odd at first, breakfast soup is totally a thing and when you think about it, soup for breakfast makes total sense. It’s warm, comforting and we slurp up cereal, oatmeal and smoothies for breakfast so why not a bowl of soup? For something light, you could try a simple broth-based soup and if you want something a bit more hearty, you could opt for a chowder filled with cheese, potatoes and topped with bacon — all of the best breakfast foods!

As we head into the cooler months, we’re definitely going to be taking Ina’s advice and incorporating more warm bowls of deliciousness into our morning routines.

