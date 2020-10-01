Aldi's Popular Halloween Cheeses Are Back

While we may not be hosting large, extravagant Halloween costume parties, let alone get-togethers with friends, that doesn’t mean you can’t stock up on the Halloween treats this year. And for us, that includes more than just our annual, ceremonial bowl of candy corn set out promptly on Oct. 1; that also includes a whole spread of party must-haves, including Aldi‘s Halloween cheeses.

Now available in stores, Aldi’s four, fun Halloween cheeses are back — and they all boast that wacky, spooky packaging we came to love last year.

First, there’s Freaky Franken Sage Derby, a mild derby cheese flavored with dried sage.

Next, we have a sweet, strawberry and Prosecco-infused “No Rest for the Wicked” Wensleydale Cheese.

Pumpkin spice fans will flock to Emporium Selection’s “Scary Pumpkin Spice” Wensleydale cheese sprinkled with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.

And, last but not least — our personal favorite — Emporium’s “Bat Knit” Crazy Cheddar aged cheese.

Aldi sells the cheese for $3.99 each, but your shopping trip shouldn’t end there. Aldi’s October Finds includes an array of new and returning Halloween treats and pumpkin-flavored products, many of which will perfectly complement your cheese spread.

Take, for instance, Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Halloween Pumpkin-Shaped Pizza, topped with butternut squash sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella eyes, and a mascarpone cheese sauce. Plus, it wouldn’t be a party without libations, and Aldi has two solid options: Jacob Einig Halloween Sweet Red, and State of Brewing Pumpkin Pie Cider. But be warned, these new products don’t arrive until Oct. 7.

