Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
happy and healthy at home
Newsletters
Newsletters

Aldi’s Popular Halloween Cheeses Are Back & More Spooktacular Than Ever

Aldi
Ryan Smith/Flickr. Design: Kenzie Mastroe/SheKnows.
Pizza
Aldi's Popular Halloween Cheeses Are Back
Aldi's Popular Halloween Cheeses Are Back
Aldi's Popular Halloween Cheeses Are Back
View Gallery 15 Images

While we may not be hosting large, extravagant Halloween costume parties, let alone get-togethers with friends, that doesn’t mean you can’t stock up on the Halloween treats this year. And for us, that includes more than just our annual, ceremonial bowl of candy corn set out promptly on Oct. 1; that also includes a whole spread of party must-haves, including Aldi‘s Halloween cheeses.

Now available in stores, Aldi’s four, fun Halloween cheeses are back — and they all boast that wacky, spooky packaging we came to love last year.

First, there’s Freaky Franken Sage Derby, a mild derby cheese flavored with dried sage.

Lazy loaded image
Image: Aldi. Aldi.

Next, we have a sweet, strawberry and Prosecco-infused “No Rest for the Wicked” Wensleydale Cheese.

Lazy loaded image
Image: Aldi. Aldi.

Pumpkin spice fans will flock to Emporium Selection’s “Scary Pumpkin Spice” Wensleydale cheese sprinkled with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.

Lazy loaded image
Image: Aldi. Aldi.

And, last but not least — our personal favorite — Emporium’s “Bat Knit” Crazy Cheddar aged cheese.

Lazy loaded image
Image: Aldi. Aldi.

Aldi sells the cheese for $3.99 each, but your shopping trip shouldn’t end there. Aldi’s October Finds includes an array of new and returning Halloween treats and pumpkin-flavored products, many of which will perfectly complement your cheese spread.

Image: Aldi.

Take, for instance, Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Halloween Pumpkin-Shaped Pizza, topped with butternut squash sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella eyes, and a mascarpone cheese sauce. Plus, it wouldn’t be a party without libations, and Aldi has two solid options: Jacob Einig Halloween Sweet Red, and State of Brewing Pumpkin Pie Cider. But be warned, these new products don’t arrive until Oct. 7.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Lazy loaded image

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Food & Recipes

Icon Link

Copyright © 2020 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad