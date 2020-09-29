Celebrate The Start of Soup Season With Giada De Laurentiis’ 30-Minute Stracciatella Recipe

There’s a chilly nip to the air, the leaves on the trees are changing, and we can’t seem to visit any stores without picking up a few Halloween decor items, which means it must be fall. There’s a lot to love about fall but for us, nothing beats the food. Our favorite comfort foods all have certain things in common. They’re simple, soothing, warming, and flavorful – meals that pack a punch of flavor but won’t exhaust you from the effort of cooking them, that will warm you from the inside out, and that you’ll find yourself making time and time again. This simple stracciatella soup recipe from Giada De Laurentiis definitely fits the bill – think of it as the Italian take on egg drop soup and avgolemono.

While some comfort food dishes, like beef stew or roast chicken, can take hours to prepare, this little soup (originally from Giada’s Italy) comes together in less than a half hour. It’s a simple, nourishing meal that’s perfect for chilly evenings, sick days, or even breakfast, according to De Laurentiis.

First, you make the broth. Chicken broth is the base (though you could use veggie to make it meatless), but it’s enhanced with thyme and garlic for extra flavor.

Once the broth is simmering, wisk in grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese until it melts into the liquid, then stir the mixture in a circular motion. Last but not least, eggs that have been whisked together with breadcrumbs are poured into the center of the swirling simmering broth. Break up any large pieces, then serve with a garnish of freshly chopped basil. You’re left with warm, savory broth that’s filled with nourishing bits of tender egg swirls and cheesy goodness.

The dish is a great example of what some call peasant food. It’s a dish that takes humble ingredients – broth, eggs, breadcrumbs – and turns them into something that’s more than the sum of its parts.

Serve with crusty buttered bread and a simple green salad with a garlicky dressing and you’ve got a simple but wholly satisfying meal.

