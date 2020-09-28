Martha Stewart Has the Best Fall Recipes, but These 6 Are Especially Delicious

There are three women we always go to whenever we need delicious meal ideas: Ina Garten, Giada De Laurentiis and Martha Stewart. Now that fall has officially arrived, we’re in the mood for hearty comfort foods, warm soups and all things pumpkin and apple. We’ve already added Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis’ best fall recipes to our fall recipe lineup but Martha Stewart has been sharing some amazing recipe ideas that are perfect for fall too. While they’re all amazing (because Martha can do no wrong), these six stand out as exceptional and should definitely be labeled as “must-try”.

Classic Beef Stew

One-pot meals may be our favorite kind because who doesn’t love less mess?!

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

Potee Savoyard

This French-inspired recipe sounds fancy but it’s actually pretty easy to make. Don’t be intimidated by the name!

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

Spiced Snacking Cake

I didn’t know snacking cake was a thing until Martha introduced me but you better believe I am 100% here for it. All of the spices in this cake make it perfect for fall.

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

Pressure-Cooker Chile Verde

Put your Instant Pot to good use and give your boring old chili recipe a nice makeover at the same time. You can adjust the heat level by choosing peppers and salsa that suit your preferred spice level.

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

Apple Crumble

Apple pies can be a lot of work but an apple crumble is just as delicious and there’s no crust required!

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

Kale and Apple Salad

Even the biggest kale skeptics will fall in love with this sweet and savory salad. The vinaigrette softens up the kale leaves a bit and the flavors are just phenomenal.

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

