Martha Stewart Has the Best Fall Recipes, but These 6 Are Especially Delicious

There are three women we always go to whenever we need delicious meal ideas: Ina Garten, Giada De Laurentiis and Martha Stewart. Now that fall has officially arrived, we’re in the mood for hearty comfort foods, warm soups and all things pumpkin and apple. We’ve already added Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis’ best fall recipes to our fall recipe lineup but Martha Stewart has been sharing some amazing recipe ideas that are perfect for fall too. While they’re all amazing (because Martha can do no wrong), these six stand out as exceptional and should definitely be labeled as “must-try”.
Classic Beef Stew
The ultimate one-pot meal on a cold night, there’s nothing like digging into a classic beef stew. Seared pieces of marbled beef simmer away until fall-apart-tender in broth, with punchy aromatics added to it like tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, red wine, and fire-roasted tomatoes for a subtle smokiness. Grab the recipe at the link in bio. 📷: @conpoulos_photographer
One-pot meals may be our favorite kind because who doesn’t love less mess?!
Potee Savoyard
Every region in France has its own take on the rustic meat-and-vegetable stew known as potée. This cozy one-pot version is inspired by the version popular in Haute Savoie, and simmers together pork shoulder, ham hocks, and sausages with butternut squash, leeks, and potatoes. Pair it with cheesy toasts and a sip of crisp dry cider for a deliciously French meal. Grab the full recipe at the link in bio or pick up our October issue on newsstands or online at @magazinedotstore and Apple News+). 📷: @conpoulos_photographer recipe by: @brooklyncooks styled by: @stevepearcestylist
This French-inspired recipe sounds fancy but it’s actually pretty easy to make. Don’t be intimidated by the name!
Spiced Snacking Cake
In @marthastewart48's new book "Cake Perfection" you’ll find desserts for every season and occasion, including this fall-ready, spiced snacking cake that’s perfect for, well, snacking! Specks of fragrant cinnamon and cardamom enliven this dessert. And as the batter bakes, whip up a tangy glaze of confectioners' sugar, whole milk, and lemon zest and juice, plus flecks of scraped vanilla-bean seeds to enhance the warm vibe. Spread it all the way to the corners of the pan with an offset spatula, and let it sink in for 30 minutes before declaring the whole thing up for grabs. Check out the recipe in our October issue or visit the link in bio to learn more. Plus, be sure to pick up a copy of Martha’s book "Cake Perfection" available October 13! 📷: @lennartweibull
I didn’t know snacking cake was a thing until Martha introduced me but you better believe I am 100% here for it. All of the spices in this cake make it perfect for fall.
Pressure-Cooker Chile Verde
Dial up the heat with our easy pressure-cooker chile verde. Simply sauté an onion and brown a pork shoulder, then stoke the stew with green chiles and store-bought salsa. No pressure cooker? No problem—we made a one-pot version for the stovetop, too. And don't forget the accompaniments for serving: Tortilla chips, cilantro, sour cream, cotija cheese, sliced radishes serrano or jalapeño chiles, and sliced avocado. Grab the recipe at the link in bio. 📷: @behindthedawn
Put your Instant Pot to good use and give your boring old chili recipe a nice makeover at the same time. You can adjust the heat level by choosing peppers and salsa that suit your preferred spice level.
Apple Crumble
With the crisp autumn air comes an opportunity to use freshly-picked apples in everything from salads to pies. If you aren't sure where to start with your bushel, try this classic crumble. Easy enough to throw together on a whim, it contains all of the warm flavors of fall in every bite. Grab the full recipe at the link in bio! Plus, pick up our October issue on newsstands, get it delivered straight to your door via @magazinedotstore, or check it out on your phone via Apple News+. 📷: @conpoulos recipe by: @shirabocar food stying by: @stevepearcestylist
Apple pies can be a lot of work but an apple crumble is just as delicious and there’s no crust required!
Kale and Apple Salad
Perfect for lunch or as a side alongside hearty mains, this apple and kale salad features sweet and tart with crunch for days. The thinly sliced apples stands up to the bold flavors of fresh kale, celery, Parmesan cheese, and a garlicky lemon-honey vinaigrette. Grab the full recipe at the link in bio or pick up our October issue on newsstands or online at @magazinedotstore and Apple News+). 📷: @conpoulos recipe by: @shirabocar food stying by: @stevepearcestylist
Even the biggest kale skeptics will fall in love with this sweet and savory salad. The vinaigrette softens up the kale leaves a bit and the flavors are just phenomenal.
