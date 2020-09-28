Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
happy and healthy at home
Martha Stewart Has the Best Fall Recipes, but These 6 Are Especially Delicious

Martha Stewart's Best Fall Recipes
There are three women we always go to whenever we need delicious meal ideas: Ina Garten, Giada De Laurentiis and Martha Stewart. Now that fall has officially arrived, we’re in the mood for hearty comfort foods, warm soups and all things pumpkin and apple. We’ve already added Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis’ best fall recipes to our fall recipe lineup but Martha Stewart has been sharing some amazing recipe ideas that are perfect for fall too. While they’re all amazing (because Martha can do no wrong), these six stand out as exceptional and should definitely be labeled as “must-try”.

Classic Beef Stew

One-pot meals may be our favorite kind because who doesn’t love less mess?!

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart 

Potee Savoyard

This French-inspired recipe sounds fancy but it’s actually pretty easy to make. Don’t be intimidated by the name!

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart 

Spiced Snacking Cake

In @marthastewart48's new book "Cake Perfection" you’ll find desserts for every season and occasion, including this fall-ready, spiced snacking cake that’s perfect for, well, snacking! Specks of fragrant cinnamon and cardamom enliven this dessert. And as the batter bakes, whip up a tangy glaze of confectioners' sugar, whole milk, and lemon zest and juice, plus flecks of scraped vanilla-bean seeds to enhance the warm vibe. Spread it all the way to the corners of the pan with an offset spatula, and let it sink in for 30 minutes before declaring the whole thing up for grabs. Check out the recipe in our October issue or visit the link in bio to learn more. Plus, be sure to pick up a copy of Martha’s book "Cake Perfection" available October 13! 📷: @lennartweibull

I didn’t know snacking cake was a thing until Martha introduced me but you better believe I am 100% here for it. All of the spices in this cake make it perfect for fall.

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart 

Pressure-Cooker Chile Verde

Put your Instant Pot to good use and give your boring old chili recipe a nice makeover at the same time. You can adjust the heat level by choosing peppers and salsa that suit your preferred spice level.

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart 

Apple Crumble

Apple pies can be a lot of work but an apple crumble is just as delicious and there’s no crust required!

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

Kale and Apple Salad

Even the biggest kale skeptics will fall in love with this sweet and savory salad. The vinaigrette softens up the kale leaves a bit and the flavors are just phenomenal.

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

