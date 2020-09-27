When it comes to cupcakes, you can never have too many toppings. Some of the more traditional ones include frosting, sprinkles, or coconut. But have you ever thought of deviating from the norm and trying your hand at Martha Stewart’s Soft-Serve Peanut Butter Cupcakes, which include a frozen chocolate glaze? The cooking mogul is giving us a new spin on these common treats that could be served at birthday parties, holidays, or even just a special dinner dessert. Because what’s better than cake with frozen frosting served in a cupcake form?

Before anything else, gather up your ingredients. You’ll need cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, salt, buttermilk, safflower oil (or you can substitute for canola oil), eggs, vanilla extract, peanut butter, semisweet chocolate, and Swiss Meringue Buttercream (AKA the most silky-smooth frosting, courtesy of Stewart). If you’re getting hungry, you’ll just have to wait a little while longer because it’s time to cook these bad boys up!

Whip out your muffin tins and bake the cocoa-infused cupcakes with paper liners. Next up, pipe a swirl of butter creams onto each cupcake until your mouth begins to drool (or, at least, that’s what we imagine will happen). Dip your cooled-down cupcakes into the glazed chocolate that you’ve made and off to the refrigerator it goes! For the full recipe and ingredients, check it out from Martha Stewart herself. Or, get this recipe from Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, From Simple to Stunning, available October 13th.

