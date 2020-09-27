7 Must-Try Giada De Laurentiis Recipes That Are Perfect for Fall

There are a million different reasons to love fall: you get to transform your home into a haunted house with spooky indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations, you get to wear cute sweaters and stock up on cozy blankets and you get to indulge in all of the deliciousness that autumnal foods bring. When we’re in need of some recipes that take full advantage of our favorite fall ingredients, there’s one culinary queen we know we can always count on — Giada De Laurentiis. Luckily, De Laurentiis has been sharing enough fall recipes to keep us full for months and because a delicious recipe is always better when shared, we’ve gathered seven of Giada De Laurentiis’ best fall recipes right here for you.

Pasta With Butternut Squash and Goat Cheese

This is a great vegetarian option to try because it’s filled with bold and intense flavors. The creamy goat cheese adds lots of tangy goodness and the carmelized onions really bring out the sweetness in the butternut squash

Get the recipe from The Giadzy

Caramelized Apple and Pomegranate Tart

Yes, this looks gorgeous but the flavor is out of this world. The pomegranate seeds add a nice crunch and of course, we’ll use any excuse to bake with apples in the fall, right?

Get the recipe from The Giadzy

Mezzi Rigatoni with Butternut Squash and Spicy Sausage

This recipe calls for rigatoni but you could easily substitute the rigatoni for whichever pasta you have on hand.

Get the recipe from The Giadzy

Creamy Pumpkin Lasagna Rolls With Bacon

Last week Giada showed us an amazing lasagna roll recipe with a salty surprise inside and now she’s sharing the perfect fall version of that same recipe.

Get the recipe from The Giadzy

One-Pot Loaded Chicken Stew

There’s truly nothing more comforting than a warm stew on a chilly fall day. We love that this one can be cooked entirely in one pot so you don’t waste time washing dishes.

Get the recipe from The Giadzy

Pasta With Sausage, Apples and Gorgonzola

Apples and pasta with goat cheese is the sweet and savory flavor combo you never knew you needed. This meal only takes five minutes to prep and 20 minutes to cook.

Get the recipe from The Giadzy

Pumpkin Carbonara

Who knew carbonara could even more delicious by adding pumpkin?! This perfect fall dinner comes together in less than 30 minutes too.

Get the recipe from The Giadzy

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

