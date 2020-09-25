Martha Stewart’s Garlic Peeling Hack Will Transform Your Cooking

When I’m following a recipe, there’s one rule I always follow: double the amount of garlic the recipe calls for. One can never have too much garlic and adding more is always the right decision but peeling all of that amazing, delicious, fragrant, fresh garlic can make you want to pull your hair out. The skin never seems to want to pull away from the clove, your hands become a sticky mess and after it’s all done you’re left with tons of tiny pieces of garlic skin to clean up. Well, luckily culinary queen and fellow garlic lover Martha Stewart has a hack for prepping garlic that will make everyone’s lives a whole lot easier.

First, you’ll need a glass mason jar (we love these on Amazon), and if you’re working with a whole head of garlic, you’ll want to use the bottom of the jar to smash the head of garlic to separate all of the cloves. Then, simply put the individual garlic cloves in the jar and shake vigorously. Go crazy and count this as your arm workout for the day! Then after a few moments of shaking, you can open the jar to revel in the magic that has happened right before your eyes. All of that shaking somehow removes every last bit of garlic skin leaving you with perfectly peeled garlic gloves ready to be used in your favorite recipe. If you have a lot of cloves, try adding only a few at a time to ensure every piece gets peeled.

