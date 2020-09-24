Ina Garten Only Likes One Store-Bought Pasta Sauce & It’s on Sale at Costco for a Steal

If you know anything about Ina Garten, you know that she treasures her really good ingredients (especially her Nielsen-Massey vanilla) and just about everything she makes is made from scratch. But even the culinary queen herself needs to cut corners from time to time by opting for store-bought ingredients. When it comes to store-bought pasta sauce, there’s only one brand Ina trusts and that’s Rao’s.

Garten revealed Rao’s is the only brand she trusts to buy from the store during an interview with Today last year. Of course, anything Ina chooses probably isn’t going to come cheap and Rao’s is no exception. It can easily cost $8+ per jar at grocery stores but this Ina Garten-approved sauce has been spotted at Costco locations and the price is almost unbelievable.

According to Instagram user @dana.cushing, Rao’s homemade marinara sauce is for sale at Costco and a two-pack will only cost you $7.99.

Image: dana.cushing/Instagram.

The image was shared by the popular Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain but they didn’t specify the location. It’s not clear if this is only available in select stores or all stores but it’s definitely worth running to your nearest warehouse and checking because that price is truly unbeatable. It also doesn’t appear on Costco’s website so for now, it seems to be an in-store only deal.

If you’re still not convinced that it’s a deal worth taking advantage of, just look at what a two-pack of the same Rao’s Marinara will cost you on Amazon.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Rao’s.

Rao's Marinara $22.22 on Amazon.com Buy now

Rao’s seems to be making its rounds at all of our favorite wholesale retailers because earlier this month it was on sale at BJ’s. Will Sam’s Club be next? Only time will tell but we’re certainly keeping our eyes peeled because if Ina loves it, you know it’s got to be *really good*.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: