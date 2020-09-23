You Don’t Need a Special Occasion to Make Martha Stewart’s Texas Sheet Cake

The worst part of making desserts from scratch isn’t the dishes – it’s that they always seem to run out way sooner than you expect. A batch of 24 cookies can mysteriously disappear in a single evening, and forget about any pumpkin dessert recipe lasting longer than a couple of days. So what’s the solution? Go big or go home! We’re talking everything’s-bigger-in-Texas style, like Martha Stewart’s Chocolate Texas Sheet Cake recipe. If you can polish this off in one night, we’ll be seriously impressed. More likely, you’ll have a moist, decadent cake covered in chocolate icing that you can nosh on all week long.

This chocolate Texas sheet cake will keep the whole family satisfied for at least a couple of days, and it’s perfect for holiday gatherings (when large gatherings aren’t a Covid risk, that is!). You’ll need a 9×13 cake pan to make the recipe, so kiss your puny square and round cake pans goodbye for this one.

The sponge is a moist, rich chocolate cake, which is itself unique – most recipes we see for Texas sheet cake feature yellow cake, but this is a real chocolate-lover’s recipe.

The cake is baked in a parchment lined pan, so that when it’s done you can actually remove it from the pan. This is important if you want to have the best presentation possible – removing the cake from the pan means that when you pour the shiny chocolate glaze on top, it will be able to drip down and coat the sides evenly. That being said, if you leave the cake in the pan and then pour on the glaze, it will be slightly thicker on top, which is delicious too.

For the final touch, sprinkle the chocolate glaze with chopped toasted pecans before it’s set. That will add a little bit of crunch to each bite.

According to Stewart, this recipe makes 16 servings. According to our sweet tooths…well, we’ll see about that!

