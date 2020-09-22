We Just Found Out You Can Buy Le Creuset On Sale At QVC And We Want It All

We grew up watching QVC with our parents for hours on end, and always knew that around the holidays we’d get tons of QVC packages delivered to our door, but it’s been a minute since we checked in with our fave televised shopping network. Well, it turns out that they’re still killing it. Most recently, we found out that they’re selling Le Creuset cookware on their website, which obviously caught our attention – we’re kind of obsessed with this classic brand. From a trusty cast iron skillet to a Dutch oven that’s currently on sale, the selection of Le Creuset items at QVC is honestly pretty impressive. Better yet? New QVC customers can use the promo code NEW for $15 off their purchases, and they offer payment plans if you want to lessen the pressure of your shopping spree on your bank account somewhat. We think we know where we’re getting our holiday shopping done this year!

Le Creuset Dutch Oven

Just in time for fall comfort food cooking, this large cast iron Dutch oven is currently 34 percent off at QVC. Um, we’ll take two, please!

Le Creuset 6.75-qt Round Wide Cast Iron Dutch Oven $250.00 Buy now

Le Creuset Stoneware French Press

Upgrade your morning coffee ritual with an elegant, cozy stoneware French press from Le Creuset.

Le Creuset 27-oz Stoneware French Press $75.00 Buy now

Le Creuset Oval Oven with Grill Pan Lid

Make a bubbling gratin in this cast-iron oval oven, then take the lid, flip it, and use it as a grill pan to make a perfectly seared beef tenderloin or spatchocked chicken as the accompanying entree.

Le Creuset 4.75-qt Cast-Iron Oval Oven with Grill Pan Lid $219.98 Buy now

Le Creuset Oval Cocottes

We can just see it now: our Thanksgiving table, each setting with its own adorable cocotte of mashed potatoes. Or date night, with individual creme brulees in their own colorful stoneware cocotte. Basically, we need this set.

Le Creuset 4-Piece 10-oz Oval Cocottes $84.98 Buy now

Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet

If you haven’t noticed yet, we’re kind of obsessed with cast iron skillets. They just make everything, from steaks to bacon to skillet chocolate chip cookies, taste better.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Handle Skillet $121.00 Buy now

