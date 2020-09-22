Trader Joe’s Gluten-Free Fall Foods Look Totally Amazing This Year

Now that fall is officially here, we’re more than ready to indulge in some of our favorite autumn activities. Picking apples, sipping cider, eating delicious pumpkin foods – it doesn’t get better than this. But if you’re gluten-free, that last part can be a little more challenging. In the past, it’s been easy to feel envious of friends who get to nosh on apple cider donut cake and pumpkin bread without a care in the world, but this year, there’s hope! That’s because Trader Joe’s gluten-free fall food selection is actually amazing. They’ve got you covered, from breakfast to dessert, with a tantalizing array of pumpkin and fall foods. Interested in picking up some celiac-friendly fall foods at Trader Joe’s this year? Here are some of their tastiest offerings.
1. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread
🚨NEW🚨 GLUTEN FREE PUMPKIN BREAD •$4.99•//📸 @traderjoesfl // I am so curious how this stacks up to the bread you can make at home using the pre-made mix. I’m heading to TJs today and will be on the lookout for this. Will you be adding this new #traderjoes item to your #traderjoeslist?
Trader Joe’s calls this a “soft pumpkin bread with warm spices.” Toast it up and add some of TJ’s maple butter, and you’ve got the ultimate fall breakfast, or serve it with pumpkin ice cream for dessert.
2. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Baking Mix
🚨IT’S BACK🚨 PUMPKIN BREAD & MUFFIN BAKING MIX •$3.99• They have this in #glutenfree and full gluten versions. I am going to make this adding in protein powder, chocochips and top it with these (swipe) pumpkin seeds 🤗 Will you be adding Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Baking Mix to your #traderjoeslist?
Baking gluten-free treats for friends and family is easy when you have this mix on hand – and it’s only $3.99!
3. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pancake Mix
Ya llegó a @traderjoes esta mezcla de pancakes por la cual espero todos los años para esta época 🤣¡A mi familia y a mi nos encanta! 😋 “Gluten Free Pumpkin Pancake Mix”. 🥞 🎃 🍁 #jaxmomslatinas #pancakes #traderjoes #jacksonville #fall #pumpkin #latinas #fitmom #otoño #mamá
Start your morning with a mug of pumpkin spice coffee and a tall stack of gluten-free pumpkin pancakes. Sweater weather never tasted so good.
4. Pumpkin Butter
I'm really loving ALL the new fall butters and fruit spreads! They make the perfect addition to toast, pancakes, waffles, sandwiches, crackers, you name it! These two have been my recent favorites. What team are you on? Team pumpkin🎃? Or team apple🍎? #madfortraderjoes #traderjoesmadison #traderjoes #traderjoeslist #fall #fallnecessities #pumpkinbutter #applecider #pumpkin #apple #new #yummy
This gluten-free pumpkin spread can make just about any food taste like fall. Our favorite tip? Serve it with baked brie and apple slices for the ultimate autumn appetizer.
5. Pumpkin O’s
For breakfast or as a snack, Trader Joe’s Pumpkin O’s are a satisfying gluten-free and vegan treat.
6. Organic Pumpkin Spice Granola Bark
And another !!! Organic Pumpkin Spice Gluten-Free Granola Bark 👌😱 . ・・・ #glutenfreepumpkin #pumpkinspice #pumpkinseason #pumpkinbark #traderjoes #traderjoesfl #granolabark #granola #vegetarian #foodshare #foodfind #finds #seasonalfood #snackage #chocolate #pumpkinspice #pumpkinseason🎃 #pumpkinseason #pumpkintime #seasonal #seasons #fallseason #fallishere🍁 #fallishere #traderjoes #traderjoescookies #dessertstagram#fall#🎃#fallseason #🍁#🍂 #chocolate #chocolatebark #chocolatelover
Gluten-free pumpkin spice granola is coated with dark chocolate to make this festive bark. Just be careful – it’s surprisingly easy to demolish the whole bag during movie night!
7. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Bagels
Trader Joe’s Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Bagels: Here’s what you need to know! Last fall, TJ’s released it’s pumpkin products with something new: a gluten-free version of their pumpkin spice bagels. Let’s just say, we all went a little insane. They were absolutely delicious! But the challenge was actually FINDING them in the first place! This year, I made a pact to get my hands on them early! But I did my homework. Using my Trader Joe’s tips and my background as a grocery store employee (My first job!) here’s how you too can have these perfect fall bagels! Call your local Trader Joe’s. They can tell you when they will be expecting shipments of pumpkin flavored items. That way, when you go food shopping, you’ll be more likely to find them! Go early. Everyone loves Trader Joe’s, and the earlier you visit, the more likely the shelves will be stocked. Also, try shopping during off-peak times. The weekends & late afternoons are a madhouse, and since the stores are small, there’s a limit on how many people are allowed inside at a time right now. If you don’t see what you’re looking for, ASK! I’ve had this happen with other gluten-free items at Trader Joe’s. Instead of walking away in frustration, I double check by asking one of the staff. TJ’s staff are super friendly, so I kindly as if they can check in the back for the product. If it’s still not there, ask when they will have it restocked, so you can plan accordingly! Finally, STOCK UP! Don’t take all of the bagels (leave some for your fellow gluten-free friends!) but grab 2 bags. These babies are like gold, so grab an extra you can leave in your freezer. They sell out quickly, and are only around for the fall season! My TJ’s just started receiving their pumpkin spice bagels THIS WEEK. Other gluten-free friends in my area (Massachusetts) have found the bagels & others haven’t. It might be a little while before Trader Joe’s does their complete fall pumpkin lineup, but keep your eyes open! The earlier you find them, the better! I’ll be eating mine for breakfast with cream cheese living my best PSL like the basic girl I am. No shame 🤣🎃. Have you tried these bagels?! Let me know in the comments!⤵️
Yes, you can believe your eyes – Trader Joe’s really does carry gluten-free pumpkin spice bagels! Add some cream cheese and a schmear of pumpkin butter and you’ll be in gluten-free fall heaven.
