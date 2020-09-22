Trader Joe’s Gluten-Free Fall Foods Look Totally Amazing This Year

Now that fall is officially here, we’re more than ready to indulge in some of our favorite autumn activities. Picking apples, sipping cider, eating delicious pumpkin foods – it doesn’t get better than this. But if you’re gluten-free, that last part can be a little more challenging. In the past, it’s been easy to feel envious of friends who get to nosh on apple cider donut cake and pumpkin bread without a care in the world, but this year, there’s hope! That’s because Trader Joe’s gluten-free fall food selection is actually amazing. They’ve got you covered, from breakfast to dessert, with a tantalizing array of pumpkin and fall foods. Interested in picking up some celiac-friendly fall foods at Trader Joe’s this year? Here are some of their tastiest offerings.

1. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread

Trader Joe’s calls this a “soft pumpkin bread with warm spices.” Toast it up and add some of TJ’s maple butter, and you’ve got the ultimate fall breakfast, or serve it with pumpkin ice cream for dessert.

2. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Baking Mix

Baking gluten-free treats for friends and family is easy when you have this mix on hand – and it’s only $3.99!

3. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pancake Mix

Start your morning with a mug of pumpkin spice coffee and a tall stack of gluten-free pumpkin pancakes. Sweater weather never tasted so good.

4. Pumpkin Butter

This gluten-free pumpkin spread can make just about any food taste like fall. Our favorite tip? Serve it with baked brie and apple slices for the ultimate autumn appetizer.

5. Pumpkin O’s

For breakfast or as a snack, Trader Joe’s Pumpkin O’s are a satisfying gluten-free and vegan treat.

6. Organic Pumpkin Spice Granola Bark

Gluten-free pumpkin spice granola is coated with dark chocolate to make this festive bark. Just be careful – it’s surprisingly easy to demolish the whole bag during movie night!

7. Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Yes, you can believe your eyes – Trader Joe’s really does carry gluten-free pumpkin spice bagels! Add some cream cheese and a schmear of pumpkin butter and you’ll be in gluten-free fall heaven.

