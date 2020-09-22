Ina Garten Just Shared a Fall Beverage Recipe From Her Upcoming Cookbook And It Sounds Delish

It’s the first official day of fall, and regardless of the weather, we’re excited to dive right into all of our favorite autumnal activities. That means cozying up under our Pendleton blankets from Costco, putting Hocus Pocus on the TV, and setting up an elaborate platter of pumpkin snacks from Trader Joe’s. The only thing missing? The perfect drink! Thankfully, today Ina Garten shared a hot spiced apple cider recipe from her upcoming cookbook Modern Comfort Food, and it’s just what the doctor ordered.

While we like to chug cold apple cider by the gallon throughout the harvest season, there’s something extra-cozy about sipping it from a warm mug, the spiced steam rising from our cups and filling our home with the aromas of autumn. Leave it to the Barefoot Contessa herself to improve upon the classic recipe – hers includes a few spices we’d never think to use, and a splash of bourbon for good measure.

You can see the full recipe in Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, which comes out on October 6, but Garten also shared it on her website, for those of us who simply can’t wait to get all of the comfort food into our bellies now that fall is here.

Fresh apple cider is simmered with the classic cinnamon and cloves, but black peppercorns, star anise, and orange zest add complexity to the brew. To serve, split the warm spiced cider between four mugs. Add two tablespoons of good bourbon (Garten suggests Maker’s Mark) to each glass, then add an orange slice and an apple slice as well.

Last but not least? A cinnamon stick is placed in each mug for stirring. The cinnamon will warm up and release its scent as it sits in the cider, adding to the overall sensory experience.

We’re totally sold on Garten’s hot spiced apple cider recipe, and if anything, it just makes us even more excited to see what other tasty drinks, dinners, and desserts she’s got tucked away in her upcoming cookbook.

