Giada De Laurentiis Uses a Salty Surprise to Kick Up the Flavor In Her Lasagna Rolls

There’s nothing too special about lasagna rolls. You take your usual lasagna ingredients and instead of layering them into one big pan, your roll them up into individual servings. Don’t get me wrong, they’re still delicious and the rolls can be a nice switch-up from your usual lasagna recipe but they’re not exactly groundbreaking…unless of course, you follow Giada De Laurentiis‘ recipe for lasagna rolls that come with one surprising and deliciously salty secret ingredient.

At first glance, they may look like regular old lasagna rolls, but read the recipe and you’ll see that Giada includes three ounces of chopped prosciutto in her ricotta mixture. Prosciutto is packed with tons of salty flavor that takes these lasagna rolls from basic to breathtaking. But don’t worry, Giada packs in some secret veggies to balance out the flavors in her lasagna rolls too. The recipe uses one whole package of frozen spinach but it’s so well covered up by cheese and prosciutto and sauce that your kids probably won’t even notice it.

Get the full recipe from The Giadzy

If you’re looking for a dessert to pair with these mouthwatering lasagna rolls, Giada has you covered there too. She recently shared this recipe for chocolate chip cookies that feature another surprising ingredient: popcorn! Giada De Laurentiis is the queen of secret salty ingredients and we love her for it. Keep the salty surprises coming, Giada!

