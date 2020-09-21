Martha Stewart’s Ultimate Knives Are Now At Sam’s Club For Less Than You’d Think

We put a lot of trust in Martha Stewart. From her famous fall bundt cake recipe to her perfect 4-ingredient grilled chicken, the domestic maven has taught us a lot about how to make our way around the kitchen. But even the most perfect recipe can be a pain to execute if you don’t have the right tools for the job. Stewart knows this all to well, and she wants to help. That’s why she just released a 14-item knife block set at Sam’s Club, featuring what she calls the “ultimate kitchen sidekick”: a set of sharp, reliable knives that make prep work a total breeze.

Martha Stewart’s 14-piece cutlery set at Sam’s Club comes in an array of colors to match any kitchen decor, including a light icy blue that we’re kind of obsessed with, along with red, navy, linen, gray, and black.

The full-tang knives (that means the metal goes all the way through the handle for a balanced feel) are made of high-carbon stainless steel, and they have triple-riveted handles which will help you get a safe grip while chopping, slicing, and dicing up a storm. The knives are held in a solid acacia wood block that’s definitely pretty enough to display on the counter top.

14-Piece Cutlery Set by Martha Stewart $39.99

We’re also wowed by the price of the knife set. Chef’s knives less than $40 are hard enough to come by, never mind an entire set of carbon steel knives!

The set includes pretty much every knife you’ll ever need in a standard kitchen:

Chef Knife

Santoku Knife

Bread Knife

Utility Knife

Paring Knife

6 Steak Knives

Kitchen Shears

Sharpening Steel

Acacia wood block

Also important to note? The knives are technically dishwasher safe, but they recommend washing them by hand to keep your blades as sharp as possible. We can vouch for this tip – once we stopped putting our knives in the dishwasher we saw a noticeable difference in how long they stayed perfectly sharp.

If you want to slice and dice like Stewart, now is your chance. But you might want to act fast – the black knife block set is already sold out!

