“What are we having for dinner?” is the Groundhog Day question I rarely have a ready answer for. You’d think I’d be prepared, since I get it nightly, but too often, the answer is “I don’t know” or “takeout.” Well, Chrissy Teigen — the currently-on-bed-rest, pregnant-with-a-baby-boy, all-around busy mama — has me covered with one of the latest creations from her Cravings website. Teigen shared her One-Skillet Orange Chicken recipe, and it’s a bright, citrusy, maple-y, sweet-and-spicy dinner that takes just 30 minutes to get on the table. And did we mention one pan?

Teigen posted the chicken recipe to her personal Instagram account, writing, “One pan maple-glazed orange chicken! I kept trying to adjust the color on this because I didn’t think you guys would believe it is this bright and beautiful of a dish, but it is!! Serve with some white or brown rice to soak up all that goodness.” It also appeared on the Cravings account: “John’s fried chicken has finally met its match 🍗 This easy weeknight maple and orange–glazed chicken is the perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and tangy, and it comes together in one skillet—making cleanup a breeze, too. Pair it with @chrissyteigen‘s bacon & broccoli garlic fried rice and you’ll be like, “Takeout? I don’t know her.” 🍊Recipe link in bio.”

Well. Takeout? I DO know her — intimately — but given Teigen’s history of sharing family-friendly recipes and cooking tips that make our busy-parent lives easier — looking at you, Johnny Tenders, Thai Iced Coffee, and ingredient substitutions — this one sounds like it’ll be another winner, and one that might just help me break my Seamless addiction.

Oh, and if you need a pan to make this one-pan dinner? Teigen’s got you covered there, too. While the gorgeous green enamel skillet used in this photo is no longer available online, you can get her “go-to” cast iron 2-quart Everyday Family Pan.

Go the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen website to get the full recipe for Chrissy’s One-Skillet Orange Chicken.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out some of Chrissy Teigen’s favorite ingredients below: