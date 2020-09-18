One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Cookware Companies Just Released 9 New Products

Still riding that mid-pandemic baking high? Good, because one of Ina Garten’s favorite cookware companies, Lodge Cast Iron, just debuted a gorgeous new set of cast iron bakeware they’ve dubbed the “last bakeware you’ll ever have to buy.” And, to be perfectly honest, we believe ’em.

Lodge’s new bakeware collection includes nine pieces — a loaf pan, a baker’s skillet, a pie pan, a wedge pan, a cornstick pan (ideal for baking cornbread and stuffed pancakes), a baking pan, a casserole pan, a pizza pan, and a holiday wreath (which creates a decorative holiday centerpiece of mini cakes) — all of which boast reliable durability, versatility, easy lifting, expert craftsmanship, and availability (they’re available at Target!).

“The full line can be used in a variety of ways, from baking sweet treats like our Mimosa Cinnamon Rolls and Turtle Pumpkin Pie to cooking savory items, including our Rosemary & Sea Salt Focaccia, New York Style

Pizza and more, ready to help you mix up delectable creations in the kitchen,” Lodge states in a press release.

This fall, we’re specifically eyeing Lodge’s 9-inch seasoned cast iron pie pan, described as “made for homemade and store-bought crusts alike.” We think it’ll be perfect for when we try our hand at making Garten’s popular deep-dish apple pie.

Lodge’s new bakeware essentials may range in price — from $22.90 to $42.95 — but they’re all consistent in their durability: According to Lodge, they won’t dent, they won’t bend, and they won’t warp at high temperatures. Plus, each piece comes equipped with a dual-handle design, making them very easy and comfortable to lift and maneuver.

“We tested and tasted. The result? The only line of bakeware that gets better with age,” Lodge states on their website.

Lodge’s bakeware is available at Target, Lodge Factory Stores, and Lodge’s website.

