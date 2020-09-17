And Aldi Shoppers’ Favorite Product of 2020 Is…

What’s not to love about Aldi? Not only does Aldi, one of America’s fastest growing retailers with more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, consistently offer competitive prices on everything from groceries to outdoor furniture, but the discount supermarket chain also consistently rotates new products into its collection — many of which quickly become fan favorites. Last year, after polling more than 40,000 loyal, die-hard Aldi fans, shoppers revealed that their favorite product was Happy Farms String Cheese; but this year, a quarantine freezer essential won over the hearts — and stomachs — of Aldi-goers.

Receiving more than 55,000 votes in Aldi’s second annual Fan Favorites survey, Mama Cozzi’s Take & Bake Deli Pizza earned the title of overall winner. It was also named Fan Favorite in the easy meal category.

“The incredible response to our second Fan Favorites survey reinforces how much our customers love ALDI-exclusive items,” Joan Kavanaugh, Vice President of National Buying, says in an emailed press release. “ALDI is known for its commitment to high-quality groceries at unbeatable prices, but it’s our loyal fans who truly define us. They are passionate about their most-loved products and share that excitement within their communities and with us.”

Happy Farms String Cheese continues to be a Fan Favorite, though, securing the highest single-product vote count with a staggering 58,000 votes and a landslide win in the kids category. In fact, Aldi more than quadrupled its number of voters for this year’s survey: More than 177,000 shoppers voted for their most-loved Aldi-exclusive products across 20 categories.

“This survey creates another opportunity to hear directly what our consumers want and need most,” says Kavanaugh, adding that, as a result, they’ve added extra refrigerated space in stores and expanded their product offerings to include a broader selection of meats and seafood, fresh produce and “better-for-you options.” “It is exciting to see several newer items ranked the highest among Fan Favorites.”

Happy Farms String Cheese wasn’t the only returning Fan Favorite. Nine of the 20 winners, including Earth Grown Veggie Burgers, Little Journey Baby Wipes, Winking Owl Wine and Specially Selected Brioche Buns, among others, defended their 2019 titles. (They’re marked with an asterisk below.)

Without further ado, the 2020 Fan Favorites:

Baby or toddler: Little Journey Thick & Quilted Baby Wipes Bundle*

Better than brand: L’oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Bread or baked good: Specially Selected Brioche Buns*

Breakfast: Specially Selected 100% Pure Maple Syrup

Cheese: Emporium Selection Crumbles

Dairy or dairy-free: Friendly Farms Organic Unsweetened Almondmilk*

Deli: Appleton Farms Center Cut Bacon*

Easy meal: Mama Cozzi’s Take & Bake Deli Pizza*

Fall seasonal: Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts

Fresh meat: Appleton Farms Spiral Sliced Double Glazed Brown Sugar Ham

Gluten-free: Savoritz Parmesan Crisps

Kids: Happy Farms String Cheese*

Pantry staple: Stonemill Everything Bagel Seasoning

Produce: Avocados

Seafood: Fremont Fish Market Medium EZ Peel Raw Shrimp*

Snack: Clancy’s Kettle Chips

Sweet treat or dessert: Benton’s Cookies

Vegetarian or vegan: Earth Grown Veggie Burgers*

Wine or beer: Winking Owl Wine*

Winter seasonal: Specially Selected Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles

