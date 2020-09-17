Martha Stewart Has a Genius Way to Use Up Your Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken

One of the most fun dishes to make is pizza — but not just any pizza. We’re talking pizza made with store-bought dough and leftovers. It’s easy, the kids have the best time tossing the toppings and sprinkling the cheese onto the dough, and it takes no time at all to make. One of our favorite leftover items to use is? Without question, it’s Costco‘s rotisserie chicken — and Entertaining and (and now CBD) Queen Martha Stewart has a fantastic pizza recipe that calls for just that.

“With store-bought dough and leftover roast chicken or a rotisserie chicken at hand, you can have this easy, cheesy enchilada-inspired pizza on the table in about an hour,” Stewart wrote on Instagram.

In addition to store-bought dough (Trader Joe’s pizza dough, FTW!), rotisserie chicken and corn (we recommend really embracing shortcuts and buying it either frozen or canned instead of making corn on the cob), Stewart’s Cheese Chicken-and-Corn Pizza calls for tomatillo salsa (Stewart recommends Frontera), sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, fresh cilantro, and scallions.

Now, it’s time to make the pizza.

The recipe may state that it takes 25 minutes to prep, but don’t worry — 20 of those 25 minutes are dedicated to letting the plastic wrapped-dough sit on your countertop until its soft and puffy. Once, thats’ done, all that’s left to do is layer all of your ingredients. And in true Stewart fashion, she has a specific order to follow: Start with cheese, then the chicken, followed by cilantro, corn, and scallions. Then, drizzle with oil, and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 25 minutes, let it sit for 10, sprinkle with more cilantro, and you’re set!

View the entire recipe on Stewart’s website.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

